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You don't necessarily need to break the bank to purchase a quality power saw. You just need to be on the lookout for sales. For example, as part of its 2026 Black Friday Deals, Home Depot is offering several major power saw discounts.

Some saws are available at up to 50% off (while the sales apply) like the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Jig Saw. Along with the tool itself, this item comes with two 5.0Ah batteries and a charger. While the list price is usually $594, Home Depot is currently offering it for $199, equal to a 66% discount. As of this writing, it has an average customer rating of 4.7 out of five stars, based on 3,502 customer reviews.

That's just one example. The point is, if you're in the market for any type of power saw, now is a smart time to check out Home Depot's deals.