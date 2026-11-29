Home Depot Is Slashing Prices On Power Saws In November 2026
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You don't necessarily need to break the bank to purchase a quality power saw. You just need to be on the lookout for sales. For example, as part of its 2026 Black Friday Deals, Home Depot is offering several major power saw discounts.
Some saws are available at up to 50% off (while the sales apply) like the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Jig Saw. Along with the tool itself, this item comes with two 5.0Ah batteries and a charger. While the list price is usually $594, Home Depot is currently offering it for $199, equal to a 66% discount. As of this writing, it has an average customer rating of 4.7 out of five stars, based on 3,502 customer reviews.
That's just one example. The point is, if you're in the market for any type of power saw, now is a smart time to check out Home Depot's deals.
Home Depot makes buying a power saw affordable in November 2026
Maybe a Milwaukee jig saw isn't exactly what you're looking for. There are some key differences between jig saws and reciprocating saws after all. Instead, you might be seeking a low-cost Sawzall (the branded name of the reciprocating saw) that doesn't sacrifice performance. If so, Home Depot is currently offering a 46% discount on the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless SAWZALL Reciprocating Saw Kit. The item comes with a 5.0 Ah battery, a charger, and a PACKOUT tool kit. It's currently available for $299, marked down from $549.
Another great deal worth looking into is the 64% discount Home Depot is offering for the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless 7-1/4 in. Compound Miter Saw. It comes with a 4.0 Ah lithium-ion battery and charger and is available for $119 while Black Friday sales are active. The list price is usually $327.97 at Home Depot. Meanwhile, Home Depot also has a good (but not great) discount on a RYOBI ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw which clocks in at $99.00. It's just the tool and it only represents a 20% discount, but there are several differences between circular saws and miter saws, so we wanted to make sure we highlighted a deal from both, depending on your needs.
Those are some of the more substantial discounts Home Depot's offering on power saws during Black Friday month. Check the full listings to see if Home Depot is offering a reduced price on any item on your list.