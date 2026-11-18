The U.S. military led the way in the 5th generation of fighter jets with the F-22 Raptor, and while fewer than 200 were built due to significant cost overruns, another aircraft soon followed. The F-35 Lightning II arrived in 2011, and over time, three F-35 variants went to different branches: The Air Force flies the F-35A, the Marine Corps operates the F-35B, and the Navy has the F-35C. As of September 2026, Lockheed Martin has produced a total of 1,387 F-35s.

That count reflects the total production numbers for the U.S. and allied nations, and 274 are on order. While Lockheed has been working on its first 20 production lots, plans are in motion for lots 21 through 30. On October 22, 2026, the Pentagon publicized a deal with Lockheed Martin, which is the contractor that builds the F-35, to produce another 850 aircraft for domestic use. That's a significant order that guarantees a minimum acquisition of 850 new aircraft over the next decade alongside spare parts and modification kits.

To meet the production goal, Lockheed will provide the U.S. military with 156 new F-35s each year across all three variants. It's unclear how much the Pentagon is set to pay Lockheed, but the defense contractor committed $7 billion from private investments to support the ongoing F-35 program. Each F-35 historically costs between $70 million and $120 million, but the total cost could come down over time due to streamlined production and reduced costs across the contract duration.