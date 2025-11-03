Why Is Boeing (Not Lockheed Martin) Building The F-47 Stealth Fighter?

The Next Generation Air Dominance program, also known as NGAD, is a competition that started with three major defense companies, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman, all battling for the prestigious contract. The goal of the project is to engineer the most advanced fighter jet ever constructed and also be the replacement for the F-22. Northrop Grumman, the manufacturer who built the insanely expensive B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, voluntarily withdrew from the NGAD program in 2023, leaving Lockheed and Boeing to compete for the contract head-to-head, with both companies building secret prototypes that were mostly hidden from the public. Until now, no test aircraft has been released, and no complete images of either prototype exist publicly, keeping the evolution of future jet fighters tightly under wraps.

The decision-making process for the NGAD was different for this situation compared to other major defense programs. U.S. Air Force acting senior acquisition executive Darlene Costello approved the selection made by an evaluation team, instead of a higher-level Pentagon official who usually makes the final choice. To make sure that decisions are bias-free and are not influenced, the identity of the evaluation team's leader is kept secret. We may not know what "the best overall value" actually means exactly, but one thing is for sure — Boeing's prototype and overall package must have offered features at a price Lockheed Martin couldn't match.