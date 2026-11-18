Groupe Beneteau is a famous name in the world of boating. This company has been developing various types of recreational boats since 1884. Currently, Beneteau owns several major boat brands, offering a wide range of vessels to customers throughout the world.

Boats come in many forms. That's partially because different brands prioritize different qualities. For example, while one brand might target those who prefer performance-centric, sport-boating experiences, others might prioritize luxury and onboard comfort.

Beneteau's brand portfolio is strong because it includes brands that serve many different types of boaters. For example, some of its brands offer vessels that combine speed with comfort, while others are designed for long-term aquatic adventures.

Beneteau's brands are certainly worth considering if you're in the market for a new boat. That said, because a boat is a major investment, you might consider buying a used one to save money. If so, familiarize yourself with what you should look out for when buying a used boat to avoid purchasing a money pit. If you buy a new vessel from one of these three major Beneteau brands, you may not need to worry.