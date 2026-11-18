3 Major Boat Brands Owned By Beneteau
Groupe Beneteau is a famous name in the world of boating. This company has been developing various types of recreational boats since 1884. Currently, Beneteau owns several major boat brands, offering a wide range of vessels to customers throughout the world.
Boats come in many forms. That's partially because different brands prioritize different qualities. For example, while one brand might target those who prefer performance-centric, sport-boating experiences, others might prioritize luxury and onboard comfort.
Beneteau's brand portfolio is strong because it includes brands that serve many different types of boaters. For example, some of its brands offer vessels that combine speed with comfort, while others are designed for long-term aquatic adventures.
Beneteau's brands are certainly worth considering if you're in the market for a new boat. That said, because a boat is a major investment, you might consider buying a used one to save money. If so, familiarize yourself with what you should look out for when buying a used boat to avoid purchasing a money pit. If you buy a new vessel from one of these three major Beneteau brands, you may not need to worry.
Jeanneau
The Jeanneau brand officially began back in 1957. Today, under Beneteau's ownership, Jeanneau offers upwards of 40 different boat models. They range in size, with the smallest coming in at 17 feet and the largest measuring 65 feet in length.
By offering so many different models, Jeanneau is able to cater to different boating preferences. For example, the brand offers powerboats, sailboats, and sea lofts, helping it cast a wide net among boating enthusiasts.
Anyone considering a Jeanneau boat should think about the specific experiences they want on the water before committing. For example, some Jeanneau boats are ideal for those who wish to test the performance capabilities of their vessels. However, the brand also offers vessels that are ideal for those seeking a more leisurely experience. For example, day boats like the DB/43 OB model offer comfort and acceleration, with the ability to reach up to 40 knots, while the brand's Sea Loft 480 is meant to give boaters the sense that they're relaxing in a luxurious aquatic hotel room with loved ones and friends.
Prestige
Compared to Jeanneau, Prestige, which has been around since 1989, is one of Beneteau's newer brands. It primarily releases motor yachts with an emphasis on French and Italian design.
The brand's yachts range in size from 40 to 70 feet. The goal is to offer spacious vessels built with high-quality materials to give passengers the sense that they're occupying "villas on the water." While Jeanneau offers some vessels that prioritize sporty performance, Prestige's focus is mainly on comfort and elegance.
That's not to say the brand's offerings are limited. Its F-line, designed to make the most of a yacht's space, has included over 40 models in three decades. The M-line is better for those who prefer yachts offering easy access to the water via the deck space, while the upcoming C-line promises to introduce boaters to Prestige's take on a coupe yacht. Every yacht the brand offers is meant to embody its "Art de Vivre" principles, combining aesthetic appeal with practical functionality.
Lagoon
Per Beneteau, Lagoon is the leading manufacturer of sailing cruising catamarans in the world. The numbers are certainly impressive. Since starting up in 1984, Lagoon has manufactured over 7,000 catamarans. Currently, Lagoon offers traditional sailing catamarans and power catamarans.
Lagoon's customer base today may include those seeking luxury vessels that let them explore the open seas. However, the brand states that its original mission was to design boats that would serve the needs of sailors who by necessity spend long periods of time out on the ocean. So, this is a brand someone might consider if they want a vessel that will function reliably on longer voyages.
That said, if you're buying a boat for the first time, you have options beyond Beneteau's brands. You might start your search by reviewing a list of major boat brands ranked by affordability. It's also critical to research what you should and shouldn't do if you're launching a boat for the first time. By taking time to research your options and learn the safety essentials, you can improve your chances of enjoying your time on the water.