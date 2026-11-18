The United States Marine Corps (USMC) has been replacing its existing ground-based radar systems since March 2017, and as of October 7, 2026, it had already received 43 of the 60 systems ordered from Northrop Grumman. Most have gone straight to the USMC, while five are going to the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and one is heading to the U.S. Navy (USN) for testing. With all the hubbub surrounding the new system, which is designated the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar, or G/ATOR, the U.S. Army (USA) is now looking into the new radar.

Northrop Grumman, which also produces the B-21 Raider, has been modifying its G/ATOR system for the past five years, taking feedback from the USMC and other customers to make changes based on lessons learned in the field. Paul Weaver, the Director of Mission Systems at the company, has described Northrop Grumman as being engaged directly with customers at the headquarters level, noting that "Demand for the system in theater right now is high, and it's based on that performance. ... We're constantly making software improvements to adapt to the specific threat environment."

He went on to describe various airborne threats that G/ATOR is well-suited to identifying, whether it's uncrewed aerial systems (UASs), missiles and rockets, or crewed aircraft. G/ATOR is an incredibly robust system that significantly outperforms the USMC's previous radar systems. It's not replacing a single USMC radar — it's replacing five legacy systems, thanks to its ability to handle everything they were capable of doing, which is likely why the other branches are showing interest.