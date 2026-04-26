Why The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider Is Smaller Than The B-2

The Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider is the newest stealth bomber to join the United States Air Force. Like its predecessor, the B-2 Spirit, the Raider is based on a flying wing design with no vertical stabilizers. Looking more like an alien craft than a bomber plane, the B-21 Raider has been in development since 2015.

From a glance, it may look like the B-2 and B-21 are roughly the same size, but the Raider is actually much smaller. The exact size is classified, and likely will be for some time, but estimates put the wingspan at around 140 feet and the length at somewhere around 55 feet. The B-2, on the other hand, has a wingspan of 172 feet and a length of 69 feet.

The Spirit first hit the tarmac way back in the '80s, so why is the Raider so much smaller? Well, in the case of multi-million (sometimes multi-billion) dollar aircraft and pieces of machinery, bigger isn't always better. For one, using fewer materials to build smaller aircraft can save on costs. The Raider's smaller size also allows it to have enhanced stealth capabilities and greater flexibility for missions in the future.