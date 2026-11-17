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When it comes to differentiating between RV antifreeze and regular antifreeze (not to be confused with engine coolant), the first big disparity is that regular antifreeze is toxic and RV antifreeze isn't. The antifreeze used in your cars' engine contains ingredients like ethylene glycol, which is deadly to humans. In fact, ingesting as little as four fluid ounces could be lethal for an adult, with the substance attacking several organs, like the kidneys, liver, and brain.

Meanwhile, RV antifreeze typically relies on propylene glycol, which is a food additive the FDA considers safe, in a general sense. It's used as a binding agent and preservative in some foods, it's helpful in brewing beer, and provides a winterizing solution for motorhomes, fifth wheels, and travel trailers, among other uses.

Another difference between the two is where they're used and what they're protecting. The purpose of RV antifreeze is to keep the plumbing lines from freezing, including water lines for potable (drinking) water. Regular antifreeze is used in an engine and works to prevent coolant from freezing, prevents corrosion and manages extreme thermals, one of the reasons cars need antifreeze in the summer.

While using engine antifreeze to winterize your RV could cause illness or worse, pouring RV antifreeze into your engine would have devastating affects for your vehicle. RV antifreeze doesn't possess the same performance properties, meaning your engine could overheat, potentially causing serious damage. So, it's important not to get the two mixed up. Fortunately, RV antifreeze is typically pink, and the label should clearly indicate it's for RV or marine applications and/or specifically for water systems, not engines.