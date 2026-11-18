With extensive use, and even if you know how to prevent weed eater line from breaking, you're going to run out of string supply at some point. And without a replacement supply around, refilling the weed eater can become frustrating in short order. A way around this issue that some have come to utilize is attaching zip ties to the head of their string trimmer as makeshift cutting string. Naturally, the matter to ponder is whether this is a genius use for zip ties or if those who give it a chance are just asking for trouble.

Theoretically, using zip ties is an innovative way to finish up your string trimming without having to drop everything and go out for more line. Zip ties are relatively strong and can be effectively secured to the head of the trimmer, and odds are you have at least a few sitting in your garage already. All you have to do is open up the head of your string trimmer, loop the zip ties through the exit holes that the line would normally pass through (you may have to drill holes), and secure them. Close up the head and you'll be all set.

Ultimately, however, zip ties are far from a perfect substitute. They should really only be used in absolute emergency situations where you need a quick cut on a small area or just need to quickly finish up but don't have actual line handy.