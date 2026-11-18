Can You Use Zip Ties Instead Of Weed Eater Line?
With extensive use, and even if you know how to prevent weed eater line from breaking, you're going to run out of string supply at some point. And without a replacement supply around, refilling the weed eater can become frustrating in short order. A way around this issue that some have come to utilize is attaching zip ties to the head of their string trimmer as makeshift cutting string. Naturally, the matter to ponder is whether this is a genius use for zip ties or if those who give it a chance are just asking for trouble.
Theoretically, using zip ties is an innovative way to finish up your string trimming without having to drop everything and go out for more line. Zip ties are relatively strong and can be effectively secured to the head of the trimmer, and odds are you have at least a few sitting in your garage already. All you have to do is open up the head of your string trimmer, loop the zip ties through the exit holes that the line would normally pass through (you may have to drill holes), and secure them. Close up the head and you'll be all set.
Ultimately, however, zip ties are far from a perfect substitute. They should really only be used in absolute emergency situations where you need a quick cut on a small area or just need to quickly finish up but don't have actual line handy.
Why you shouldn't rely on zip ties as replacement string trimmer line
While zip ties are strong, string trimming isn't the purpose they're designed for. Extensive use could lead them to snap off and go flying in any direction, creating a serious on-the-job hazard. Even if the zip ties don't break off dramatically, acting as trimmer string will wear them down quickly, making your work take longer as you stop to replace them multiple times. At that point, you're just wasting perfectly good zip ties, too.
There's also the problem of the zip ties spinning and contacting hard surfaces like concrete sidewalks and brick patios. Not only are they likely to break partially or entirely, but even if you use metal zip ties in hopes of added durability, they are also prone to twisting with repeated contact. Additionally, there's a chance you will end up harming your string trimmer in the long run. Zip ties can be heavier than trimmer line, so you risk overworking the motor of the machine by trying to spin up their extra weight and plow through tall grass or weeds.
Whether you have brand new ones or want to reuse old zip ties, at face value, they seem to be a fine alternative to string trimmer line. They'll generally do fine as a substitute for a quick yard trimming wrap-up aid, but for the sake of your physical safety and the health of your string trimmer, it's best to go out and buy a new roll of line instead.