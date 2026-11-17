DIYer's Predator HEMI Build Shows What Mods Increase The Harbor Freight Engine's Power
When you picture a gearhead hard at work in the garage "upgrading a Hemi engine", you probably imagine someone tinkering with one of Chrysler's legendary HEMI V8s — maybe one of the original 426 cubic-inch monster motors, or perhaps the modern version that powers cars like the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. What you probably don't picture is someone modding a tiny lawn mower engine that you can purchase at Harbor Freight for 150 bucks.
The fun thing, though, is that the inclination to tinker with and upgrade is universal, and can be applied to tiny engines as well as large ones. This brings us to the 212 cc Harbor Freight Predator-branded Hemi gasoline engine, one of which was put under the knife by the Robot Cantina YouTube Channel in an attempt to get increased power output and improved fuel efficiency from this inexpensive workhorse of an engine.
The parts combination used on the engine was a simple and inexpensive one, but the results were substantial, boosting power output by 1,200 watts over stock. At the same time, these mods also improved the Predator's fuel efficiency in a noticeable manner. Let's take a closer look at the parts and techniques used on this "tiny Hemi" engine project.
Simple mods doing big work
It may seem strange to use the "Hemi" designation for a 212 cc engine, but it's no lie or exaggeration. Some versions of the Predator 212 engine indeed use a similar hemispheric induction chamber to the one on Chrysler's iconic V8s, and that's the case for the Predator motor that Robot Cantina used in the video. The Robot Cantina YouTube is a fun one, with content built around all sorts of crazy, small-engine-based projects, including experiments as wild as dropping a three-cylinder Kubota diesel engine into a 1997 Saturn SC1.
Compared to those stunts, this project was a simpler, cheaper, and more relatable one for moderately skilled DIYers. The goal was simply to see what kind of power and fuel-efficiency gains could be unlocked from the Predator 212 by installing a collection of basic, inexpensive, and readily available upgrade parts.
The chosen parts assortment included a higher-flow air filter with a velocity stack, a shorty exhaust header to replace the stock muffler, and a replacement carburetor with an idle mixture adjustment screw, as well as a special tool for adjusting the carburetor jet itself. An important note is that while the engine used in the video was the Hemi version of the Predator 212, Robot Cantina points out that all of these parts can be used with similar effect on the non-Hemi version as well.
More power and less fuel usage
Though the engine is factory-rated using the common horsepower rating, without a dyno, Robot Cantina used the watts metric to keep the measurements consistent and the gains easy to understand. Before any upgrades, the stock motor produced a continuous output of 3,600 watts, and while each individual part is capable of gains on its own, for smoothness, power, and efficiency, the Robot Cantina says they work best as a package.
With the whole setup installed and dialed in with an ignition timing adjustment, measured power jumped to 4,800 watts. That's a ⅓ increase in continuous output, with one of the only reported drawbacks being the increased sound from removing the stock muffler. Better yet, Robot Cantina also did a peak torque fuel consumption test to measure efficiency before and after the mods. In stock form, the engine burned through 700 milliliters of gasoline in one hour and eight minutes. After the mods, fuel efficiency improved, with 700 milliliters lasting one hour and fifteen minutes in the same test.
In the end, with more power and less fuel usage from some simple upgrade parts, there's a lot to like from the results of this DIY project. Sure, the average buyer of a 212 cc Harbor Freight engine might not have any hot-rodding in mind, but the results from Robot Cantina show that big gains are easier to get than you might expect.