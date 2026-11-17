When you picture a gearhead hard at work in the garage "upgrading a Hemi engine", you probably imagine someone tinkering with one of Chrysler's legendary HEMI V8s — maybe one of the original 426 cubic-inch monster motors, or perhaps the modern version that powers cars like the Dodge Challenger Hellcat. What you probably don't picture is someone modding a tiny lawn mower engine that you can purchase at Harbor Freight for 150 bucks.

The fun thing, though, is that the inclination to tinker with and upgrade is universal, and can be applied to tiny engines as well as large ones. This brings us to the 212 cc Harbor Freight Predator-branded Hemi gasoline engine, one of which was put under the knife by the Robot Cantina YouTube Channel in an attempt to get increased power output and improved fuel efficiency from this inexpensive workhorse of an engine.

The parts combination used on the engine was a simple and inexpensive one, but the results were substantial, boosting power output by 1,200 watts over stock. At the same time, these mods also improved the Predator's fuel efficiency in a noticeable manner. Let's take a closer look at the parts and techniques used on this "tiny Hemi" engine project.