Predator 212 Hemi Vs. Non-Hemi Engine: How To Tell The Difference

Water pumps, mini bike builds, and rototillers are just a few examples of where the 212cc Predator engine shines as a major brand of Harbor Freight. According to Forbes.com, Harbor Freight Tools brought in a revenue of $6.5 billion in 2023 and is experiencing rapid growth. The company is making a name for themselves with their popular and versatile small engine products. In fact, there are 13 different small engines Harbor Freight's 212cc Predator can replace.

There are a few variations of this engine that include a Hemi and non-Hemi configuration. Hemi is short for hemispherical engine, which features a distinctly shaped combustion chamber. There are several differences between Hemi and non-Hemi engines, including some performance advantages, which is why it's important to able to identify the 212cc Predator variants. In the past, the model numbers of the 212cc Predator engines indicated whether they were a Hemi or not; however, they no longer differentiate the two models.

Fortunately, you can visually determine whether a 212cc Predator engine is a Hemi by examining the unit. The most striking contrast between the variants can be seen with the cylinder head: The Hemi version is made from another material, isn't the same shape as the non-Hemi, and the hose going into the cylinder head attaches differently.