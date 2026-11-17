Here's Where You Can Actually Drive A Sherman Tank In The US
The Second World War was unlike anything seen before it in terms of sheer scope and loss of life. Several iconic WWII military vehicles looked better than they performed, but the M4 Sherman tank still earned a lasting legacy. The tank has even been featured in many Hollywood films, including "Fury," whose story revolves around an M4A3E8 Sherman crew in the European theatre during WWII.
While learning of the Sherman tank's exploits and seeing depictions of it on the big screen are fascinating and entertaining, neither puts you directly behind the controls. However, tank enthusiasts and those looking for a one-of-a-kind experience have the opportunity to drive one of these metal beasts for real. There are two different options for those wanting to operate a Sherman: the M4 Driving Program at the American Heritage Museum and a few different packages offered by Drive Tanks. Although, being that this is quite a unique experience, driving a tank doesn't come cheap.
The American Heritage Museum – M4 Driving Program
Located in Massachusetts, the American Heritage Museum features an impressive collection that spans U.S. conflicts starting with the Revolutionary War. In addition to more than 66,000 square feet of space, the museum has accepted the donation of a large number of military vehicles, including tanks. But instead of simply being displayed, some of its tanks, like the M4A3 Sherman (the same unit used in filming "The Blues Brothers" and "Tank"), can be driven.
The M4 Driving Program requires a donation of $1,495 (per person for driving) and is available on certain weekends through spring, summer, and fall. You can bring another aboard to ride up top in the turret for an extra $195, though they're only there for the ride and can't operate the tank. Because the fees are considered donations to a not-for-profit organization, they are largely considered tax-deductible.
Essentially, the experience includes a 60-minute abbreviated driver training session, with an instructor overseeing participants in the basic operation of the tank. Then, the museum allows participants to navigate the tank themselves around a course for 20 minutes, fulfilling a fantasy few get the opportunity to indulge: being inside an M4 Sherman tank.
Drive Tanks – Sherman Tank Packages
Another option for those looking to operate a real piece of WWII history, Drive Tanks offers what it calls "historical entertainment." Located in Uvalde, Texas, Drive Tanks features traditional museum displays centered around tanks beginning with the First World War. However, it also offers drivable tanks, with the organization even restoring some of its tanks' weapon systems to their previous operational status. This provides guests not only the opportunity to operate the steering levers of a Sherman tank, but also to fire its main 76mm cannon and machine gun.
The facility houses a few Shermans, along with several other classic tanks, including an M4A2E8 Sherman (an iteration toward the end of WWII) and an M4A3E2 (an earlier version). The M4 Sherman tank had many variants, with the U.S. alone utilizing five primary models. You can drive the M4A3E2 for $1,850, navigating a mile-long course that includes challenges like streams and steep terrain. If you'd like to get behind the controls on the M4A2E8 Sherman, that'll run $2,250. You can book online, with time slots available throughout the winter season.
However, Drive Tanks goes further with options like the Sherman "Unleash the Fury" Package. This includes driving and firing one shot out of the 76mm main gun (a real tank round, not a blank) and the opportunity to pull the trigger on the tank's machine gun (20 rounds). Though the extras do push prices up to $3,250 per driver.