Located in Massachusetts, the American Heritage Museum features an impressive collection that spans U.S. conflicts starting with the Revolutionary War. In addition to more than 66,000 square feet of space, the museum has accepted the donation of a large number of military vehicles, including tanks. But instead of simply being displayed, some of its tanks, like the M4A3 Sherman (the same unit used in filming "The Blues Brothers" and "Tank"), can be driven.

The M4 Driving Program requires a donation of $1,495 (per person for driving) and is available on certain weekends through spring, summer, and fall. You can bring another aboard to ride up top in the turret for an extra $195, though they're only there for the ride and can't operate the tank. Because the fees are considered donations to a not-for-profit organization, they are largely considered tax-deductible.

Essentially, the experience includes a 60-minute abbreviated driver training session, with an instructor overseeing participants in the basic operation of the tank. Then, the museum allows participants to navigate the tank themselves around a course for 20 minutes, fulfilling a fantasy few get the opportunity to indulge: being inside an M4 Sherman tank.