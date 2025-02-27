4 Iconic WW2 Military Vehicles That Looked Better Than They Performed

Messerschmitt manufactured some of the finest planes of World War II. The Messerschmitt 163B Komet isn't one of them. This rocket-powered contraption left its landing gear on the ground and was out of fuel in seven minutes.

First, though, let's look at a couple of positives. It could soar to 39,500 feet in just three minutes and 45 seconds, and reach 659 mph. This let it quickly reach high-flying American bombers. It was also the first plane to feature the swept-back wings that would become common on postwar fighters. These positives should have given it a useful edge in combat, but the truth is different.

For starters, it was fueled by two highly volatile chemicals (called C-Stoff and T-Stoff); when mixed, these combusted and powered it. They also had an unfortunate tendency to explode without warning. Then there was speed. More speed is great in theory, but in practice, the Komet flew so fast, it often couldn't engage slow-moving bombers. And once its fuel was spent, it was effectively a glider, vulnerable to attack by Allied fighters.

Ultimately, the stats speak for themselves. Even though 279 ME 163Bs were produced by the end of the war, they accounted for only nine kills, and 14 of the planes were lost in combat. In the end, the Messerschmitt Me 163B may have been the fastest fighter of World War II, but it wasn't so much a rocket ship as a damp squib.