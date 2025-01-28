6 Of The Fastest World War II Fighters, Ranked By Top Speed

War, what is it good for? This is a question with very few reasonable answers. However, war is undeniably a driver of technological advancement: The rapid evolution of combat planes during WWII is a prime example of this in action. At the start of the war, biplanes were still common among many air forces; and just six short years later, we were at the beginning of the jet age.

What did this mean in terms of aircraft speed? For instance, the Armstrong Whitworth Siskin has been called the slowest fighter of WWII — at a paltry 156 mph. Yet, it was mostly out of service and replaced by the Hurricane by 1939, saving it from a fate of being considered the worst fighter of WWII. At the other end of the scale, the Horten Ho X was a German concept aircraft that was never completed, but had a projected top speed of 684 mph.

This list only considers WWII fighter planes that could boast meaningful service during the conflict. To give a comprehensive snapshot of the rate of fighter development during WWII, we've chosen a selection that covers everything from lumbering biplanes to rocket-powered contraptions that were arguably more dangerous for the pilot than the opposition.

