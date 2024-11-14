5 Of The Worst Fighter Planes In World War 2

World War II saw a great deal of innovation in the area of fighter aircraft design and construction, as it was the conflict that gave birth to the jet fighter. More than that, multiple nations fielded a variety of fighters, bombers, cargo, and transport aircraft, though the fighters and the bombers get most of the attention. There were some spectacular fighter aircraft flying about the world's unfriendly skies throughout the conflict, many of which helped the Allies to victory over the Axis powers.

Still, not every WWII fighter plane can be as successful as Japan's Mitsubishi A6M "Zero," the North American P-51 Mustang, or the German Messerschmitt Bf 109. The unfortunate reality of airplane design is that some planes that flew during WWII were absolutely terrible machines. Whether they suffered from unforeseen issues during the design stage or they were rushed through production because the need demanded that happen, several fighter planes used on all sides of the conflict suffered from numerous problems.

There are a few that were so terribly designed and constructed that Dutch pilots called aircraft like the Brewster F2A Buffalo a "flying coffin" in comparison to Japan's more agile fighters. While most people know a bit about some of the aforementioned good fighters, history has a way of glossing over the bad ones. That's certainly true of some of the worst fighter planes produced during WWII, which don't get all the press they deserve nearly a century after the dust settled from the war. Still, these five aircraft were so utterly awful that they deserve to be mentioned long after their last successful, or more likely unsuccessful, flight.

