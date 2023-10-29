The CW-21 Demon Fighter Plane: WW2's Forgotten Outcast

Even 75 years and more after the end of WWII, some of the vehicles used in the war enjoy continued fame. We all know what happened to the Army jeep; the USS Intrepid lives on as a floating museum; and people still recognize the P-38 Lightning and the P-51 Mustang fighter planes. But then there are the forgotten ones: the ineffective prototypes, behind-the-times dinosaurs, and sometimes, an aircraft that kept showing up too late to do any good. The Curtiss-Wright CW-21 was such an airplane. It was designed almost from the start for the international market, since the Army Air Corps showed no interest in the concept of a light, fast interceptor that could climb faster than almost any plane in the world. The idea was that this plane would fly up to meet enemy bomber formations in a climb so steep and fast that the bombers would have little time to react. And if those bombers had fighters escorting them, the CW-21 was designed to be so fast that after attacking the bombers, they could just use their superior climbing speed to escape. The result was something unlike anything the Air Corps had, or wanted. In fact, when the plane was tested at an Army airfield, it was emphatically rejected by the pilots who tried it. But lead engineer Willis Wells persisted.