It wasn't all that long ago that many of Toyota's top-selling vehicles could be bought with a V6 engine. Both the Camry and the 4Runner only ditched their V6s when the latest generations arrived in 2025, while the Highlander lost its V6 in 2023. Even the RAV4 was available with a V6 under the hood at one point, although it was axed way back in 2013. In place of those trusty six-cylinders have come a family of four-cylinder engines, with many of them being paired with electric motors. As of the 2027 model year, there are only two holdouts, the Tundra pickup and the closely related Sequoia SUV, which retain a V6.

Even these remaining V6 models haven't escaped Toyota's electrification push, with the Tundra being available both in hybrid and non-hybrid guise and the Sequoia being offered exclusively as a hybrid. Both feature a 3.4-liter V6 engine, with the gas-only powertrain being known as the i-FORCE while the hybrid is called the i-FORCE Max.

While the words "Toyota hybrid" might still conjure up the mental image of a mid-'00s Prius for some drivers, the spec sheet of the latest Tundra proves that hybrids are no longer just about fuel-sipping efficiency. Its hybrid i-FORCE Max powertrain is significantly more powerful than its gas-only sibling, producing 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. That's compared to 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft for the i-FORCE variants of the truck.