Turning Your Truck Bed Into A Portable Pool Is A Terrible Idea - Here's Why
Social media trends, like the video of someone using popsicle sticks to recreate four-cylinder engine noises, are just a bit of harmless fun. Others are genuinely useful, like that viral video that showed us how to use an upside-down umbrella to make painting ceilings less of a hassle. However, there are some trends that seem harmless on the surface but can end up draining your wallet, and the so-called "redneck swimming pool" is a clear example.
At face value, it seems like a simple project: Put a tarp in the bed of your pickup truck, fill it with water, and make any backyard party or camping trip more memorable. What this fails to account for is the fact that water is heavier than most payloads you'd put inside your pickup. Truck bed liner manufacturer, DualLiner even conducted an experiment to see if a truck can handle being turned into a pool. Per its findings (via OffroadExtreme), most pickup trucks can support cargo ranging from 30 to 80 cubic feet. Water is heavier than most other materials you'd lug in the pickup truck, weighing in at a whopping 62 pounds per cubic foot, meaning it dwarfs both asphalt and redwood (45 pounds and 28 pounds per cubic foot, respectively).
A truck bed filled with water, thus, exceeds the max payload of most pickup trucks, and it gets worse once you add a few people into the total. Considering that most of the trucks tested couldn't even handle the truck bed filled by half, trying this project is simply not worth the risk. Overloading can ruin both the suspension and brakes, so you're better off sticking to other fun truck bed accessories (a camping tent is okay), instead of praying that your suspension holds.
Other unhinged ways to DIY a pool
If you've got about $200 to spare, there is hope. You can order an above-ground swimming pool from Amazon that will do the job well, even if it's more expensive than a simple tarp at Costco. When you consider just how many home improvement DIY projects are out there, there must be a way to build a pool too, right?
As a matter of fact, there are several, and they're so unconventional (to say the least) they might actually work. For instance, a group of people used a tarp and bales of hay to create a fairly large and functional swimming pool, then posted the results on Pinterest. Likewise, another person made a surprisingly good-looking pool out of a bunch of shipping pallets and a tarp.
The most unhinged one, though, was a swimming pool made out of an unhealthy number of beer crates, and you guessed it, a tarp. Sure, none of these seem like they'll survive more than a few uses. Still, it beats cashing out thousands for an in-ground pool (with associated equipment) and ruining your truck's suspension.