Social media trends, like the video of someone using popsicle sticks to recreate four-cylinder engine noises, are just a bit of harmless fun. Others are genuinely useful, like that viral video that showed us how to use an upside-down umbrella to make painting ceilings less of a hassle. However, there are some trends that seem harmless on the surface but can end up draining your wallet, and the so-called "redneck swimming pool" is a clear example.

At face value, it seems like a simple project: Put a tarp in the bed of your pickup truck, fill it with water, and make any backyard party or camping trip more memorable. What this fails to account for is the fact that water is heavier than most payloads you'd put inside your pickup. Truck bed liner manufacturer, DualLiner even conducted an experiment to see if a truck can handle being turned into a pool. Per its findings (via OffroadExtreme), most pickup trucks can support cargo ranging from 30 to 80 cubic feet. Water is heavier than most other materials you'd lug in the pickup truck, weighing in at a whopping 62 pounds per cubic foot, meaning it dwarfs both asphalt and redwood (45 pounds and 28 pounds per cubic foot, respectively).

A truck bed filled with water, thus, exceeds the max payload of most pickup trucks, and it gets worse once you add a few people into the total. Considering that most of the trucks tested couldn't even handle the truck bed filled by half, trying this project is simply not worth the risk. Overloading can ruin both the suspension and brakes, so you're better off sticking to other fun truck bed accessories (a camping tent is okay), instead of praying that your suspension holds.