Who Owns A.O. Smith Water Heaters & Where Are They Made?
A water heater is one of those household appliances that homeowners need to get right, as picking the wrong heater could leave you struggling to meet the hot water needs of your home. On top of that, they tend to be pretty darn expensive and are hardly designed to last a lifetime. With quality being so important when it comes to water heaters, you'd be wise to consider choosing a brand that ranks among the best in the market. And yes, that short list includes A.O. Smith.
If you're unfamiliar with that name, A.O. Smith has been making water heaters for more than 150 years, with the company founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin circa 1874. It was actually Charles J. Smith that set the company up that year, with the machinist primarily serving as a metal worker focused on parts for bikes and baby carriages. Charles's son Arthur O. Smith came on board later, leading the company to start manufacturing auto body frames, engines, and eventually the innovative boilers and water heaters the brand has come to be known for.
The Smith family maintained control of their namesake company for more than a century, and they didn't officially relinquish control until A.O. Smith's initial public offering in 1983. These days, A.O. Smith is publicly owned and controlled by a board of directors. The Smith family does maintain significant sway over that board, however, as the Smith Family Voting Trust controls about 64.5% of the voting power.
A.O. Smith is very much an international operation
With A.O. Smith's corporate roots tracing back to 19th-century Wisconsin, the company could claim to be a distinctly American success story. Given that the company was initially set up inside of the Smith's own home, you'd be correct in assuming that, at least through some stretches of its history, A.O. Smith's products have been manufactured exclusively within the borders of the United States.
That is no longer the case, however, as A.O. Smith has grown very much into an international manufacturing and distribution company. At present, A.O. Smith operates multiple facilities outside of the United States, five of which are listed as manufacturing outlets. On that list are production houses in Karnataka, India; Juarez, Mexico; Ontario, Canada; Istanbul, Turkey; and Veldhoven, The Netherlands. It is not entirely clear which products A.O. Smith manufactures in each of those facilities, but given the company's focus on boilers, water heaters, and even potentially money-saving solar water heaters, it's safe to assume those are also the focus of production. The same can likely be assumed of A.O. Smith's U.S. manufacturing facilities.
Make no mistake, the company has not abandoned its American roots for international manufacturing. It even maintains its global headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Apart from that, A.O. Smith designates four U.S. facilities as manufacturing fronts, with those locations set up in Ashland City and Johnson City, Tennessee; Charlotte, North Carolina; and McBee, South Carolina. All in all, the company's facilities employ more than 11,500 individuals, which is a far cry from the small, family affair Charles J. Smith set up more than 150 years ago.