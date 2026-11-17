A water heater is one of those household appliances that homeowners need to get right, as picking the wrong heater could leave you struggling to meet the hot water needs of your home. On top of that, they tend to be pretty darn expensive and are hardly designed to last a lifetime. With quality being so important when it comes to water heaters, you'd be wise to consider choosing a brand that ranks among the best in the market. And yes, that short list includes A.O. Smith.

If you're unfamiliar with that name, A.O. Smith has been making water heaters for more than 150 years, with the company founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin circa 1874. It was actually Charles J. Smith that set the company up that year, with the machinist primarily serving as a metal worker focused on parts for bikes and baby carriages. Charles's son Arthur O. Smith came on board later, leading the company to start manufacturing auto body frames, engines, and eventually the innovative boilers and water heaters the brand has come to be known for.

The Smith family maintained control of their namesake company for more than a century, and they didn't officially relinquish control until A.O. Smith's initial public offering in 1983. These days, A.O. Smith is publicly owned and controlled by a board of directors. The Smith family does maintain significant sway over that board, however, as the Smith Family Voting Trust controls about 64.5% of the voting power.