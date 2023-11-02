Home Solar Water Heaters: How Much Money Can They Save You?

Solar energy has been around for a long time now, which means it's become much more accessible to normal homeowners. With solar panels or collectors installed on your roof, you can take advantage of the natural energy source that fuels and sustains our entire planet — the sun — to heat your water. Its energy is free, it's available (to some extent) every day, and it's not scheduled to go anywhere for at least a few billion years. As well as monetary savings, you can also benefit from freedom and independence — no one can increase the price per kilowatt, and no matter what crazy energy crisis pops up, your water will stay hot.

Of course, installing a solar water heater is still an initial barrier, with costs varying significantly depending on what kind of system you choose and who installs it. Some estimates range from $3,000 to $5,000, but if you have a large house in an expensive area, some people have reported paying almost $10,000. The effect of these numbers on your solar dreams completely depends on your financial situation and your determination to get those panels in place. Nonetheless, one thing everyone should look into is the monthly savings you could achieve and the time it might take for those savings to pay for the installation.