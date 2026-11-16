If you own a Samsung smartphone, it's highly likely the device features some kind of built-in water resistance. While it may be tempting to take your phone swimming or to the hot tub, water resistance does not mean waterproof. Although many Samsung smartphones can withstand being submerged in water, that doesn't mean that damage can't happen in wet conditions. Samsung discourages using its smartphones in environments with high humidity, as well as highlighting the damaging effect liquids other than water can cause. If a spilled drink or moisture buildup causes a problem, Samsung has a special built-in safety alert to prevent further damage.

The water drop symbol is a part of Samsung's method to handle water damage. The symbol appears as a safety precaution on models in the Samsung Galaxy series with an IP68 rating. If you're familiar with levels of IP ratings, you'll recall that the first digit represents protection against dust and other solids, while the second digit measures water resistance. The higher the number, the greater the protection. Although IP68 devices offer a high level of water resistance, that doesn't mean they're completely protected against water damage. Here's what to do if you see the water drop symbol appear on your Samsung phone, and what steps to take to dry your device safely.