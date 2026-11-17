What Are The Diamond-Shaped Signs On The Back Of Semi-Trucks For?
Semi-trucks are the backbone of the American supply chain. In 2024, semis moved almost 73% of all domestic freight, and much of that 11.27 billion tons of goods was hazardous. In fact, semis carry more hazardous cargo than any other mode of transportation. The latest numbers (from 2022) show that pipelines were a distant second, with rail and water transport even less common. Hazardous materials can include everything from household cleaners, batteries, insecticides, and oxygen tanks to more exotic items like liquid nitrogen, fertilizers, and radioactive materials.
As this material was transported, it became important to identify its potential danger for other drivers on the roads. Thus, the diamond-shaped safety sign, aka HazMat (Hazardous Materials) placards, was born. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) requires all transport vehicles to use them to alert emergency responders, inspectors, and the general public that the vehicle is transporting some type of hazardous material. You've probably seen them on the back of big rigs, but they are located on all sides of the vehicle.
Diamond HazMat signs have six components, including a single-digit number at the bottom that indicates the hazardous material class. They also have a four-digit United Nations (UN) or North American (NA) number, which identifies the type of transported material. The UN number represents hazardous international cargo within the United States and ranges from 0004 to 3534 and beyond. The NA number is used for goods not classified or regulated by the United Nations and ranges from 8000 to 9279.
Diamond safety signs display lots of information
The fourth piece of the HazMat puzzle is the 13 Compatibility Group Letters (A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, J, K, L, N, and S), each denoting a different group that Class 1 explosives fall under. However, the most obvious way to identify a hazmat sign is by color. There are 12 different color configurations; some are solid, while others are half one color and half another. To further complicate things, they can also be multi-striped. Overall, six configurations are single solid colors, while six others are multi-colored.
Each color combo corresponds to a different hazard class, including explosives (Class 1), Gases (Class 2), Flammable and Combustible Liquids (Class 3), Oxidizers and Organic Peroxides (Class 5), Poisons (Class 6), Radioactive (Class 7), Corrosive (Class 8), and Miscellaneous (Class 9). What's more, each can carry many sub-categories. For example, 2.1 materials are flammable, which is why commercial rigs must carry fire extinguishers, yet 2.2 materials are nonflammable. Another example is poisons, which are broken up into toxic (6.1) and infectious (6.2).
Class 1 explosive materials use an orange sign. A green placard denotes a Class 2 gas, while yellow is used for Class 2 or 5 oxidizers. All red is reserved for Class 2 and 3 flammables, like gasoline (with UN 1203), while all white is used for Class 2 or 6 poison/biohazards.
Keeping it simple is hard to do
Multi-colored signs mean something else entirely. Half-red and half-white indicate a spontaneously combustible Class 4 material, while red and white stripes stand for Class 4 flammable solids. Half-red and half-yellow placards indicate Class 5.2 organic peroxides.
In contrast, a half-yellow, half-white sign is used for Class 7 radioactive material, like diamond batteries that use radioactive decay from carbon-14. Half-white, half-black signs are used for Class 8 corrosives. Rounding out the lot are black-and-white stripes for Class 9 "miscellaneous" materials. If the placard is empty, it's not hauling anything dangerous.
Confused? Instead of memorizing every configuration, just use the K.I.S.S. principle. If you haven't heard that term before, it simply means to "Keep It Short and Simple." In this case, just treat every big rig rolling down the road that's displaying a diamond-shaped placard with some degree of caution.