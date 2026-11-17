Semi-trucks are the backbone of the American supply chain. In 2024, semis moved almost 73% of all domestic freight, and much of that 11.27 billion tons of goods was hazardous. In fact, semis carry more hazardous cargo than any other mode of transportation. The latest numbers (from 2022) show that pipelines were a distant second, with rail and water transport even less common. Hazardous materials can include everything from household cleaners, batteries, insecticides, and oxygen tanks to more exotic items like liquid nitrogen, fertilizers, and radioactive materials.

As this material was transported, it became important to identify its potential danger for other drivers on the roads. Thus, the diamond-shaped safety sign, aka HazMat (Hazardous Materials) placards, was born. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) requires all transport vehicles to use them to alert emergency responders, inspectors, and the general public that the vehicle is transporting some type of hazardous material. You've probably seen them on the back of big rigs, but they are located on all sides of the vehicle.

Diamond HazMat signs have six components, including a single-digit number at the bottom that indicates the hazardous material class. They also have a four-digit United Nations (UN) or North American (NA) number, which identifies the type of transported material. The UN number represents hazardous international cargo within the United States and ranges from 0004 to 3534 and beyond. The NA number is used for goods not classified or regulated by the United Nations and ranges from 8000 to 9279.