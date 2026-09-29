Why Most Commercial Vehicles Are Required To Carry Fire Extinguishers

One thing about fire is that the hotter the environment, the easier it is for it to catch on and spread. And on a truck, there's plenty of scope. There are brakes that drag against the drum, and the whole wheel end itself can climb until the tire beside it lights off around 800 degrees Fahrenheit. So it's no surprise that 62% of highway vehicle fires start in the engine, the wheels, or the running gear. Mechanical failure tops the list of contributing causes at about 45 percent.

Parts generally wear faster on a vehicle that works for a living. Where a typical passenger car averages around 11,000 miles a year, according to Federal stats, the average combination truck — meaning a tractor pulling one or more trailers — manages close to 58,900. All of it is covered under load, too. Adding to the danger is the fact that plenty of rigs are hauling fuel or chemicals as well.

The government caught on to these dangers decades ago, which is why Congress passed the Motor Carrier Act of 1935. The Act put truck safety under the Interstate Commerce Commission, a federal agency that regulated freight back then. The agency rewrote its rulebook in May 1952, with the new version telling most commercial vehicles to carry a fire extinguisher. Then in 1966, Congress handed the mandate over to the Department of Transportation. Today, it's this department that enforces the rules.