Some 2026 Toyota RAV4 Owners Aren't Happy With The Interior - Here's Why
It has been a year of big changes for the Toyota RAV4, one of the best-selling cars in the U.S. Not only has Toyota completely dropped the gas powertrain for the first time, but it has also given the SUV a full redesign. The sixth-generation model now has a blockier, sharper look — a design language that bleeds into the interior as well.
However, not all owners are happy with these changes.Reviews from platforms like Edmunds, KBB, Cars.com, and Reddit often mention that the hard plastics across the vehicle feel chip and even rattle sometimes. One of the more peculiar problems people report is that the center console sometimes digs into the driver's right knee. Some professional reviewers and testers have also pointed toward similar quality issues. In fact, Consumer Reports puts the interior as the first on the list of reasons not to buy a Toyota RAV4.
What owners are complaining about
One owner told Edmunds that the new 2026 RAV4 Limited they bought simply felt like a downgrade in terms of the interior. They compared it to a previous RAV4 they owned and added that they encountered more hard plastic than they'd have expected with a car that costs about $50,000. Even one reviewer, who rated his XLE Premium 5 stars, said the "full plastic interior" was one of the car's low points.
A reviewer on Kelley Blue Book has two RAV4 models: the 2022 RAV4 Prime and the 2026 RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid XSE. They noted that the newer model rattles and vibrates a lot more, which they traced to parts like the console near the cupholders, the passenger door, and the liftgate.
Comparing the SUV to a couple of other similarly priced cars — Toyota's own Grand Highlander and the Hyundai Tucson— an Edmunds manager noted that both felt nicer than the RAV4, with the Tucson specifically using a lot of the soft-touch plastic and faux-leather panels that are lacking on the RAV4.
A functional cabin by design
Toyota's press release announcing the new RAV4 model states that the SUV's interior "prioritizes functionality," and that the redesign keeps the model's "agile and functional spirit." In other words, the use of plastics and this utilitarian approach seem to have been by design.
Not everyone is unhappy with the interior, either. An Edmunds senior editor argued that the new model is nicer inside than the old one. U.S. auto industry trade publication WardsAuto also named the RAV4 Limited Hybrid as one of its 10 Best Interiors & UX winners, although Wards' test car did have Toyota's synthetic leather SofTex across seats, door panels, and the dashboard. There are other trims like the RAV4 Woodland, which use perforated soft-touch door and dash panels. If you have doubts, it'd be best to sit in a RAV4 and get a nice feel for what it offers before paying a deposit.