It has been a year of big changes for the Toyota RAV4, one of the best-selling cars in the U.S. Not only has Toyota completely dropped the gas powertrain for the first time, but it has also given the SUV a full redesign. The sixth-generation model now has a blockier, sharper look — a design language that bleeds into the interior as well.

However, not all owners are happy with these changes.Reviews from platforms like Edmunds, KBB, Cars.com, and Reddit often mention that the hard plastics across the vehicle feel chip and even rattle sometimes. One of the more peculiar problems people report is that the center console sometimes digs into the driver's right knee. Some professional reviewers and testers have also pointed toward similar quality issues. In fact, Consumer Reports puts the interior as the first on the list of reasons not to buy a Toyota RAV4.