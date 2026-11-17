While Honda's mainstream, established models like the CR-V continue to do very well on the sales charts, the broader outlook around the company has been a bit turbulent over the last couple of years. Like other automakers, Honda has been hit with big losses from its ambitious EV projects, most of which have been abandoned, leaving the company's lineup lacking in new models.

Fortunately for Honda, its financial health is on the upswing, and the company is hard at work on new models — including a next-generation hybrid SUV that could potentially be a large departure from the company's existing models. At the moment, not a whole lot is known about this recently-teased Honda SUV, but it does have a model name — Avancier. From what the teaser video shows, the Avancier looks to have a lower, more wagon-like profile than Honda's other SUVs.

Up to this point, Honda hasn't released any technical details or specs for the new SUV, and for those of us in North America, it's not yet known whether this model will actually be sold here, or what name it might be sold under here. The sleeker shape of the car has led to some speculation that Honda might be cooking up this new hybrid SUV as a potential successor to the Honda Accord-based station wagons and crossovers of the past.