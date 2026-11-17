Honda's Next-Gen SUV Has A Sleek New Style (And The Tech To Match)
While Honda's mainstream, established models like the CR-V continue to do very well on the sales charts, the broader outlook around the company has been a bit turbulent over the last couple of years. Like other automakers, Honda has been hit with big losses from its ambitious EV projects, most of which have been abandoned, leaving the company's lineup lacking in new models.
Fortunately for Honda, its financial health is on the upswing, and the company is hard at work on new models — including a next-generation hybrid SUV that could potentially be a large departure from the company's existing models. At the moment, not a whole lot is known about this recently-teased Honda SUV, but it does have a model name — Avancier. From what the teaser video shows, the Avancier looks to have a lower, more wagon-like profile than Honda's other SUVs.
Up to this point, Honda hasn't released any technical details or specs for the new SUV, and for those of us in North America, it's not yet known whether this model will actually be sold here, or what name it might be sold under here. The sleeker shape of the car has led to some speculation that Honda might be cooking up this new hybrid SUV as a potential successor to the Honda Accord-based station wagons and crossovers of the past.
A preview of what's to come
The official teaser video for the Avancier recently appeared on Honda's Japanese market YouTube channel, and outside of announcing the model name and hinting at the SUV's general shape, details are still pretty sketchy. Notably, Avancier is not a new Honda model name, at least for those in overseas markets. In the Japanese home market, the name was first used in the late 1990s and early 2000s on a sporty station wagon based on the Accord. In 2016, the name was used again by Honda, this time on a crossover SUV for the Chinese market, with that model ranking among Honda's best-selling SUVs of all-time.
Not long ago, we would have expected a new Honda SUV to be an electric vehicle, and indeed that was the plan for with the cancelled Honda 0 Series SUV platform. The Avancier, though, is a hybrid, and the caption for the teaser says this SUV will be among the first to implement Honda's upcoming, next-generation hybrid system.
Beyond that, little is currently known about the Avancier, and from the teasers alone it's hard to deduce exactly how big it will be, or how much it might blend the lines between SUV and station wagon. We won't have to wait long to find out more, though, with the teaser saying more will be revealed at some point in November 2026.
Will this be the new Accord SUV?
It's clear that the Avancier represents a potentially bold new direction for Honda's SUV design, not to mention the interest it's generated around Honda's next-gen hybrid system. What's less clear is what — if any — role this model will have in North America. As of now, the Avancier teaser hasn't appeared on Honda's American media channels, which suggests that if the SUV is bound for America, it may be under a different model name.
This wouldn't be anything new for Honda, as the current-generation American market Honda HR-V crossover is sold in Japan as the Honda ZR-V, and the previous-generation Honda HR-V was sold in Japan as the Honda Vezel. Recent rumors have suggested that Honda may be planning to add an Accord-branded SUV to its American lineup, and based on the teaser, it seems the styling of the Avancier could align with that positioning.
With the Accord brand name having lots of value, and Honda likely wanting to broaden its hybrid SUV lineup in America, the idea would make sense, but we'll have to wait and see if anything is confirmed. To see how the Accord SUV/Avancier might work in Honda's American lineup, look no further than the weird but good Toyota Crown Signia, which is offered as a sleek, hybrid alternative to conventional SUVs like the RAV4 and Highlander. In Honda's case, the Accord SUV could be the same alternative to the CR-V and Pilot.