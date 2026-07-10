This One Honda Is Selling Better Than All Mazdas Combined
Since it burst onto the U.S. automotive scene in the 70s, Mazda has cemented its position as a respected player in the country. For over five decades, Mazda differentiated itself from the other Japanese "Big Three": Toyota, Honda, and Nissan by focusing on low-volume, niche models targeting enthusiast and performance-seeking buyers. Some of these went on to become extremely successful Mazda models.
Although Mazda has expanded its product line over the years, its image remains that of a niche player. This is quite unlike the other Japanese players operating in the U.S. market, who chose to focus on affordable, everyday cars known for quality and long-term reliability; a segment that also brings in huge sales volumes.
More than 50 years on, despite several changes in the U.S. automotive landscape, Mazda remains steadfast in its vision and continues to prioritize profitability over outright sales volume. This is clearly visible if one looks at Mazda's sales figures. In the first half of 2026 (January-June), Mazda sold 201,834 vehicles in North America. While these seem like great numbers in isolation, here's the kicker. In the same period, Honda sold more than 226,114 units of the CR-V alone. In simpler terms, the sales numbers for a single Honda model from its extensive lineup were more than 12% higher than Mazda's entire sales volume for the same period.
It is pertinent to note that Mazda's sales figures include sales from its Canadian operations as well, and despite access to those additional markets, sales are down 4 percent compared to just last year.
What are the best-selling Mazda cars in the U.S?
Mazda's existing product lineup for the U.S. market is pretty extensive and includes models like the Mazda 3 (offered as a sedan and hatchback), the MX-5 Miata sports car, the CX-30 and CX-5 compact crossover SUVs, the CX-50 crossover SUV, the CX-70 mid-sized crossover SUV and the huge CX-90, a full-size three-row crossover SUV that is offered with an inline 6 mild hybrid variant, as well as a PHEV option.
Mazda's most recent monthly sales report reveals that the CX-50 crossover SUV is Mazda's most popular car, with more than 64,819 units shipped between January 2026 and June 2026. With over 62,692 units, the Mazda CX-5 compact crossover SUV isn't far behind either. Other Mazda cars that have sold in respectable numbers include the CX-30 (21,616 units), CX-90 (21,271 units), and the Mazda 3 (20,452 units).
Despite the slight 4% dip in overall sales between January 2026 and June 2026, Mazda had something to cheer about as well. It registered the best-ever June total sales. The CX-90 and CX-70 mild-hybrid models also registered their best-ever June sales figures. Mazda's certified pre-owned program also saw its second most successful month ever.