This One Honda Is Selling Better Than All Mazdas Combined

Since it burst onto the U.S. automotive scene in the 70s, Mazda has cemented its position as a respected player in the country. For over five decades, Mazda differentiated itself from the other Japanese "Big Three": Toyota, Honda, and Nissan by focusing on low-volume, niche models targeting enthusiast and performance-seeking buyers. Some of these went on to become extremely successful Mazda models.

Although Mazda has expanded its product line over the years, its image remains that of a niche player. This is quite unlike the other Japanese players operating in the U.S. market, who chose to focus on affordable, everyday cars known for quality and long-term reliability; a segment that also brings in huge sales volumes.

More than 50 years on, despite several changes in the U.S. automotive landscape, Mazda remains steadfast in its vision and continues to prioritize profitability over outright sales volume. This is clearly visible if one looks at Mazda's sales figures. In the first half of 2026 (January-June), Mazda sold 201,834 vehicles in North America. While these seem like great numbers in isolation, here's the kicker. In the same period, Honda sold more than 226,114 units of the CR-V alone. In simpler terms, the sales numbers for a single Honda model from its extensive lineup were more than 12% higher than Mazda's entire sales volume for the same period.

It is pertinent to note that Mazda's sales figures include sales from its Canadian operations as well, and despite access to those additional markets, sales are down 4 percent compared to just last year.