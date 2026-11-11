10 Of The Most Popular Tech Gifts Of The '80s

While tech products come out throughout the year, there's always one that stands out towards the end of the year. The must-have tech gifts of each year tend to dominate the news around Black Friday and Christmas, as there are mad dashes to malls and stores to buy whatever is both popular and available in limited quantities. This happened with toys like Tickle Me Elmo, and it happened with video game systems like the PlayStation 5, thanks to Sony's release in November 2020.

Hot Christmas tech gifts aren't always new when they blow up, but it's hardly unusual for a company to market its latest offering around that time. This practice goes back decades, and one of the more interesting 10-year spans that featured some of the most impressive tech gifts was the 1980s. That's the decade that saw widespread adoption of personal computers, people walking around the street with giant ghetto blasters on their shoulders, blasting directly into their ears, and the rise of video rental stores.

While not invented in the 1980s, it was the decade that established the video game industry, so plenty of innovation on that front saw action throughout the holiday season. This certainly included games, but also consoles, controllers, and even a little robot that worked with the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).

Every year, one tech product rises above the rest to become the one thing everyone needs to get their hands on, and these 10 were the most popular tech gifts of the 1980s.