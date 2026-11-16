How Much Does A Current Gen Toyota RAV4 Headlight Cost To Replace?
Regardless of what kind of vehicle you drive or how often you drive it, your headlights won't last forever. The bulb may eventually burn out and need to be changed, or the entire headlight assembly itself may even need to be replaced if you're in an accident. If that is the case and you own a 2026 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, you'll spend around $830 to more than $1,000 for an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) headlight assembly.
But it can actually get even more expensive from there. If you need a headlight assembly for a 2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid, you'll pay anywhere from $710 to $1,200 or more for OEM parts. If OEM parts are just too pricey for your budget, you can search third-party suppliers as well. For example, JCarPart currently has a 2026 RAV4 Hybrid single headlight assembly for around $569, or roughly $1,312 for both the left and right headlights sold together. If you need to go even cheaper, you could try eBay, where a set will cost you just under $1,000.
But you'll also have to add in labor, and GoParts estimates the work for a 2019-2025 RAV4 from $150 up to $300. Of course, that estimate may vary based on your location. However, before you get that far, be sure you order exactly the parts you need if you're doing it yourself. Otherwise, you could end up with a headlight that won't fit your specific trim.
What to know about replacing a Toyota RAV4 headlight
The cost for a 2026 Toyota RAV4 headlight can differ based on your vehicle's exact trim level. That's why it's important to match your vehicle to the parts that you need. Those trims include the LE, Limited, SE, XLE Premium, XSE, Woodland, and plug-in hybrid-exclusive GR Sport. If you're unsure of the specific headlight you need, you can begin by checking the trim level, which you can typically find on the vehicle itself. You can also find your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the sticker inside the driver's door and use it to confirm your vehicle's specifications.
Finding the right headlight for an older RAV4 can get even trickier when you go back to the 2022 model year. That's when Toyota switched it up and began installing different headlights than what were used on previous models. Not only was the exact fit affected by this change, but the system used in the new headlights varied by trim as well. This means that one RAV4 variant may have a different type of headlight setup than another variant.
Whether you're replacing a headlight on an older or newer RAV4 model, it's important to get the alignment right. One method involves parking a certain distance from a wall, then measuring where each headlight beam falls on that wall, and making adjustments from there. But you may find that getting the proper alignment is tougher to do than you think. In the end, you might be better off paying a professional to do the job.