Regardless of what kind of vehicle you drive or how often you drive it, your headlights won't last forever. The bulb may eventually burn out and need to be changed, or the entire headlight assembly itself may even need to be replaced if you're in an accident. If that is the case and you own a 2026 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, you'll spend around $830 to more than $1,000 for an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) headlight assembly.

But it can actually get even more expensive from there. If you need a headlight assembly for a 2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid, you'll pay anywhere from $710 to $1,200 or more for OEM parts. If OEM parts are just too pricey for your budget, you can search third-party suppliers as well. For example, JCarPart currently has a 2026 RAV4 Hybrid single headlight assembly for around $569, or roughly $1,312 for both the left and right headlights sold together. If you need to go even cheaper, you could try eBay, where a set will cost you just under $1,000.

But you'll also have to add in labor, and GoParts estimates the work for a 2019-2025 RAV4 from $150 up to $300. Of course, that estimate may vary based on your location. However, before you get that far, be sure you order exactly the parts you need if you're doing it yourself. Otherwise, you could end up with a headlight that won't fit your specific trim.