Here's How To Adjust Your Headlights (And How To Know If They're Too High)

Yes, misaligned headlights are a menace, and yes, you can adjust them yourself. It's actually a straightforward DIY job and will save you a trip to the shop. All it takes is a screwdriver and some masking tape. The first step is preparing your car to get an accurate reading. Park on a perfectly level surface, make sure your tires are at the manufacturer's recommended pressure, and try to have about a half-full tank of gas. It's also a good idea to unload any unusually heavy cargo from your trunk.

Next, you need a flat, vertical surface like a garage door. Pull your car up as close as you can, turn on your low beams, and mark the center of each beam's brightest point on the wall with a piece of tape, creating two crosses. Now, back your car up in a straight line until it's exactly 25 feet away from the wall – though it's a good idea to check your owner's manual, as it might suggest a different distance.

Next, pop the hood to find the adjustment screws. They're usually on the top or back of the headlight assembly, and you'll typically see one for vertical aim and another for horizontal. Some cars, like many GM vehicles, might hide the vertical adjuster on the bottom, requiring access through a specific cutout. Cover one headlight, and with a screwdriver, turn the screws to aim the other. The goal is to have the top of the most intense part of the beam hit at or just below the horizontal tape line, and the brightest part of the beam should be slightly to the right of the vertical tape line. Repeat for the other side, and you're done.