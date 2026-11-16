Toyota Celica Is Returning In 2027 (But Don't Expect To Buy One)
As of this writing, Toyota has had an amazing year, selling 633,223 vehicles in North America in the third quarter of 2026 alone. What's in the works for 2027? Surprisingly, one of the big items is the resurrection of a beloved sports car that saw its last dance in 2006: the Toyota Celica. The Celica became one of the rarest and most collectible Toyota cars, and a similar model belonging to the fastest generation of the Celica helped Carlos Sainz secure the gold in the 1990 World Rally Championship (WRC). So, the model's grand return at the 2027 WRC isn't that far out of left field.
For 2027, Toyota isn't putting all its eggs in one basket, though. A brand new team, Toyota Racing, is in charge of running the Toyota Celica Rally1, whereas the already established Gazoo Racing will handle its usual Toyota GR Yaris Rally1. The main distinction between the rides is pretty much the bodywork. Both Celica and Yaris are competing in the top Rally1 class, meaning the control chassis will be the same for all teams (as per new WRC regulations), and the same goes for the 1.6-liter inline-four engines that are now mandatory.
There's a catch. Updated regulations now also allow WRC participants to use cars that aren't available for regular road use, which (sadly) means that Toyota doesn't need to rush out a model for mass consumption to be able to compete. In other words, it might take years until a road version graces the streets again. Until then, only Elfyn Evans and the other lucky few from the Toyota Racing team will get to drive it.
Why was the Toyota Celica discontinued?
The 1971 Celica was more than special. It was an affordable Japanese import that managed to cut into the sales of the '70s classics like Mustangs and Firebirds with relative ease, which in itself is an impressive feat by any metric. The next two decades were also fruitful for the sports car, culminating in the aforementioned title for Sainz and another two WRC manufacturer titles for Toyota. In total, over 4.1 million Celicas were sold in its nearly 40 years in production, which begs the question of why the model got the sack.
In reality, it had nothing to do with the Celica. Rather, sports cars declined at the beginning of the 21st century. Despite always being a solid seller, emission regulations and the wider trends dealt the final blow, forcing Toyota to cease production in 2006, two whole years after the model was pulled from North America. Around the same time (2007, to be precise), another Toyota sports car, the MR2, got discontinued as well. Toyota didn't look back, going all in on more versatile cars like the RAV4 and the Corolla, which remain the company's bread and butter. So, time will tell if the Celica will return to the streets in its intended form, or if it'll target a broader range of consumers who don't care as much about speed or flash.