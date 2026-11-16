Toyota Celica Is Returning In 2027 (But Don't Expect To Buy One)

As of this writing, Toyota has had an amazing year, selling 633,223 vehicles in North America in the third quarter of 2026 alone. What's in the works for 2027? Surprisingly, one of the big items is the resurrection of a beloved sports car that saw its last dance in 2006: the Toyota Celica. The Celica became one of the rarest and most collectible Toyota cars, and a similar model belonging to the fastest generation of the Celica helped Carlos Sainz secure the gold in the 1990 World Rally Championship (WRC). So, the model's grand return at the 2027 WRC isn't that far out of left field.

For 2027, Toyota isn't putting all its eggs in one basket, though. A brand new team, Toyota Racing, is in charge of running the Toyota Celica Rally1, whereas the already established Gazoo Racing will handle its usual Toyota GR Yaris Rally1. The main distinction between the rides is pretty much the bodywork. Both Celica and Yaris are competing in the top Rally1 class, meaning the control chassis will be the same for all teams (as per new WRC regulations), and the same goes for the 1.6-liter inline-four engines that are now mandatory.

There's a catch. Updated regulations now also allow WRC participants to use cars that aren't available for regular road use, which (sadly) means that Toyota doesn't need to rush out a model for mass consumption to be able to compete. In other words, it might take years until a road version graces the streets again. Until then, only Elfyn Evans and the other lucky few from the Toyota Racing team will get to drive it.