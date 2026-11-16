What Does 'Free' Mean On A Leatherman Multitool?
Leatherman Multitools may have their problems, but for many users, they are go-to devices when working around the house or on the job. But for people that don't use the brand, they may not know about Leatherman's Free line of multitools. This doesn't mean that you can shop for an item at no cost; the word is used to describe a specific product series first introduced in 2019.
"Free" is actually more of an idea, symbolizing Leatherman's focus on simplifying its multitools for customers. The goal was to make the Free line more practical for everyday tasks while also addressing common frustrations with traditional multitools. For example, users can access the implements on Free tools with one hand, even while wearing gloves. This can make a big difference, especially when you're working outside in cold weather. Free multitools also use magnets in their construction to help make the implements move more smoothly during regular operation.
When it comes to the Free multitools' implements, Leatherman has included a locking mechanism that produces an audible click when one is selected. This gives the user a clear indication that the tool is good to go. Another added benefit is that Free multitools are designed to operate smoothly right out of the box. This means that customers don't need to worry about having to use a multitool for several weeks or months before it hits that sweet spot.
Leatherman's Free multitool families and warranty coverage
Leatherman's Free line includes three product families: the T, K, and P Series. The T Series' two original models, the T2 and T4, are both made in part from 420 stainless steel, with the T4 now discontinued. The Free T2 has a 2.2-inch blade and contains eight implements, including a bottle opener and a Phillips screwdriver. The Free T4 was a Swiss Army Knife alternative and featured 12 implements, including tweezers and spring-action scissors.
Built for pocket knife users who wanted more versatility, the K Series features some of the same implements found in other Free tools. For example, the Free KX2 has three different screwdrivers and a bottle opener. It also features a combo blade with a traditional and serrated edge. The P Series was the initial release in the Leatherman Free line, with multitools that featured pliers. The two P Series models, the Free P2 and Free P4, have both been discontinued.
While several Free series models have been retired, that doesn't mean owners lose their warranty coverage. Leatherman's warranty extends 25 years from the date the original owner receives the tool, which means it's still covered for qualifying repairs or replacement. If an owner has a discontinued model that Leatherman can't fix, the company will send a replacement with comparable features and value. Owners who mark their tools as "Sentimental" can ask the company to return the original tool rather than automatically receiving a replacement if repairs aren't possible.