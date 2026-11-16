What Does 'Free' Mean On A Leatherman Multitool?

Leatherman Multitools may have their problems, but for many users, they are go-to devices when working around the house or on the job. But for people that don't use the brand, they may not know about Leatherman's Free line of multitools. This doesn't mean that you can shop for an item at no cost; the word is used to describe a specific product series first introduced in 2019.

"Free" is actually more of an idea, symbolizing Leatherman's focus on simplifying its multitools for customers. The goal was to make the Free line more practical for everyday tasks while also addressing common frustrations with traditional multitools. For example, users can access the implements on Free tools with one hand, even while wearing gloves. This can make a big difference, especially when you're working outside in cold weather. Free multitools also use magnets in their construction to help make the implements move more smoothly during regular operation.

When it comes to the Free multitools' implements, Leatherman has included a locking mechanism that produces an audible click when one is selected. This gives the user a clear indication that the tool is good to go. Another added benefit is that Free multitools are designed to operate smoothly right out of the box. This means that customers don't need to worry about having to use a multitool for several weeks or months before it hits that sweet spot.