These Floating Power Plants That Can Fuel Hundreds Of Thousands Of Homes Are Slated For An Upgrade

Adapting power grids to keep up with demand is a never-ending task, and sometimes, there's no way to build power stations on land fast enough to meet a surge in demand. A long-standing workaround for the problem is to use a powership, which is essentially a floating mobile power station that can be transported around the world and plugged into a country's power grid far more quickly than a traditional power station could be built.

The biggest powership provider is Karpowership, which recently signed a contract with Singapore-based engineering company Seatrium to create a series of Whale Class powerships. Thеse will be Karpowership's highest capacity ships to date, with a maximum output of 600 MW. That's roughly the same output as a traditional coal power station. The difference is that while a traditional land-based thermal power station (such as a coal power station) takes around four years to be built on average, Karpowership's vessels can be hooked up to the grid only a month or so after they first arrive in port.

The Whale Class ships won't be constructed from scratch — instead, they'll be conversions that use existing Karpowership ships as their base. Seatrium expects the first of those ships to arrive in its Tuas Boulevard Yard shipyard in Singapore in December 2027, ready for the build process to begin. In total, five Whale Class powerships will be built.