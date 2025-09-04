What Is A Powership And Why Do Some Countries Need Them?

Ships come in all shapes and sizes, from behemoths like the largest aircraft carrier in the world — the USS Gerald R. Ford – to diminutive tugboats; each ship has a size and a design that fits its purpose. Perhaps one of the most unusual types of ship to be found on the oceans is a powership. These ships are — as the name suggests — designed to sit offshore and generate power that can then be fed into an onshore power grid.

The emergence of the powership is not a new phenomenon. Indeed, General Electric developed powerships for use in WW2. However, recent times have seen a massive increase in the production and development of powerships. This is largely down to their convenience in an increasingly power-hungry world. Their mobility allows them to be quickly and easily deployed in areas where there is inadequate onshore power generation. This can be down to poor or damaged infrastructure.

For example, in 2010, Iraq started used powerships to help its ailing and damaged electrical infrastructure, which in the summer months can fall 18,000 megawatts short of demand. They can also be used as a cost-effective way to replace inefficient and outdated power plants with cleaner, scalable, and more efficient alternatives. Finally, they can also be used to plug "power gaps" as countries make the often difficult transition to renewable energy sources. Let's take a closer look at these electrifying ships and the service they provide.