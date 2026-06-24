World's First 100% Hydrogen Marine Engine Is One Step Closer To Being Ready For Use
Gas and diesel combustion engines have been the standard for decades, but engines running on alternative fuels have existed for just as long, if not longer. For instance, hydrogen engines date back to the 1800s, and hydrogen-powered automotive engines have become slightly more common in recent years. But while hydrogen cars have yet to take off, scientists and engineers continue to make strides with this technology in other areas. Look no further than the world's first 100% hydrogen marine engine from BeHydro, a partnership between the Anglo Belgian Corporation and Compagnie Maritime Belge, which has reached a historic point on its journey to becoming a widespread reality.
Lloyd's Register has awarded BeHydro's all-hydrogen, spark-ignited marine engine a Type Approval Certificate. According to Lloyd's Register, this means that the engine meets the necessary safety, performance, and reliability standards for use in marine settings. In other words, the engine is ready to safely hit the water as an alternative engine type for industrial shipping. This is quite a remarkable achievement because BeHydro's engine runs exclusively on hydrogen, moving beyond hybrid systems that require a secondary fuel source, like diesel, to act as a combustion catalyst.
As the first marine engine of its kind, BeHydro's all-hydrogen engine is an undeniable engineering achievement. Hydrogen-based engines will bring major benefits, especially when deployed on a large scale.
The benefits of hydrogen combustion engines
One of the major benefits of hydrogen as a fuel source is its lack of harmful emissions, as it only emits water vapor and air. This removes harmful pollutants like carbon dioxide and soot particles from the equation, making the maritime shipping industry — and any others that could adopt these engines — considerably cleaner. Thus, hydrogen engine adoption contributes to a healthier atmosphere and planet.
BeHydro's hydrogen engines generate between 1,000 and 2,670 kilowatts, depending on the variant, making them viable as primary engines or auxiliary power sources aboard fossil-fuel vessels. While diesel-powered marine engines can still deliver significantly more power, research into hydrogen engines continues to show promise, with a record-setting hydrogen engine even delivering diesel-like performance with up to 60% efficiency. Unfortunately, some issues still need to be overcome for hydrogen to become mainstream. There is, for one, a lack of refueling facilities and a much less established distribution infrastructure compared to fossil fuels. Hydrogen's low energy density at ambient temperatures also means that ships need to carry more fuel or implement new storage methods.
Even though it still has a ways to go to displace traditional fossil fuels, hydrogen power is well on its way to becoming a viable alternative. Time will tell what becomes of BeHydro's engine design and how well it will perform in the real world.