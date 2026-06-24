World's First 100% Hydrogen Marine Engine Is One Step Closer To Being Ready For Use

Gas and diesel combustion engines have been the standard for decades, but engines running on alternative fuels have existed for just as long, if not longer. For instance, hydrogen engines date back to the 1800s, and hydrogen-powered automotive engines have become slightly more common in recent years. But while hydrogen cars have yet to take off, scientists and engineers continue to make strides with this technology in other areas. Look no further than the world's first 100% hydrogen marine engine from BeHydro, a partnership between the Anglo Belgian Corporation and Compagnie Maritime Belge, which has reached a historic point on its journey to becoming a widespread reality.

Lloyd's Register has awarded BeHydro's all-hydrogen, spark-ignited marine engine a Type Approval Certificate. According to Lloyd's Register, this means that the engine meets the necessary safety, performance, and reliability standards for use in marine settings. In other words, the engine is ready to safely hit the water as an alternative engine type for industrial shipping. This is quite a remarkable achievement because BeHydro's engine runs exclusively on hydrogen, moving beyond hybrid systems that require a secondary fuel source, like diesel, to act as a combustion catalyst.

As the first marine engine of its kind, BeHydro's all-hydrogen engine is an undeniable engineering achievement. Hydrogen-based engines will bring major benefits, especially when deployed on a large scale.