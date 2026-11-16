Not 6 Months, Not One Year: Here's How Long It Takes To Build A Single F-35 Fighter Jet
When an assembly plant fires up its robotic workers to assemble a modern mass-market car, it takes between 18 and 35 hours. That's incredible when you stop to think about it, because cars are filled with some 30,000 parts and components, each of which has to be fitted and installed so it can safely operate. Fighter jets like the F-35 Lightning II also go through a production line, but it takes quite a bit longer for one to go from parts to finish.
Instead of hours, it takes an average of 18 months for a single F-35 to be built, and no, it's not a 9-to-5 process either. Production runs around the clock, 24/7, ensuring that Lockheed Martin, which produces the F-35, can deliver the aircraft out to customers on time. The F-35 is primarily produced at Lockheed's Fort Worth, Texas, facility, where it works with over 1,600 suppliers to add every small component to the aircraft before it ever leaves the facility. These include Pratt & Whitney, which builds the powerful F135 engine capable of producing over 40,000 lbs. of thrust.
Other contractors involved include Collins Elbit Vision Systems, which produces the F-35 Helmet Mounted Display System, which runs the government $400,000 apiece. The facility at Fort Worth assembles all the components into a single platform that is arguably the most complex stealth fighter ever put into service, and Lockheed recently secured an order from the Pentagon for an additional 850 F-35s.
The F-35 production and assembly process is long and complex
If you thought that cars were complex pieces of machinery, they've got nothing on the F-35. There are three F-35 variants with different models for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marine Corps. They boast exponentially more parts than a car, which are all put together at the assembly plant known as Air Force Plant 4. This facility has produced warplanes for the U.S. military and its allies for decades. That said, there are also smaller assembly plants in Italy and Japan, though the bulk of production is conducted in Texas.
It's there that the F-35 takes shape, as you can see in the above photo, but it takes 18 months before one makes its way out of the plant for testing and delivery. Since the F-35's introduction in 2011, Lockheed has assembled 1,387 for the U.S. and international customers. Thousands of workers assemble various components across a 24-hour day while working alongside all sorts of heavy machinery and specialized tools. It begins with the assembly of the wing section, which is followed by the airframe's primary structure pieces coming together: the tail sections, center fuselage, forward fuselage, and the wings.
Lockheed takes in thousands of parts from partner companies, including some 25% from European suppliers. Once the aircraft is finally completed, it's painted grey, and the paint is specially designed to absorb radar, supporting the F-35's stealth capabilities. They're each flown for testing, and, once this is complete, the F-35 is delivered.