Not 6 Months, Not One Year: Here's How Long It Takes To Build A Single F-35 Fighter Jet

When an assembly plant fires up its robotic workers to assemble a modern mass-market car, it takes between 18 and 35 hours. That's incredible when you stop to think about it, because cars are filled with some 30,000 parts and components, each of which has to be fitted and installed so it can safely operate. Fighter jets like the F-35 Lightning II also go through a production line, but it takes quite a bit longer for one to go from parts to finish.

Instead of hours, it takes an average of 18 months for a single F-35 to be built, and no, it's not a 9-to-5 process either. Production runs around the clock, 24/7, ensuring that Lockheed Martin, which produces the F-35, can deliver the aircraft out to customers on time. The F-35 is primarily produced at Lockheed's Fort Worth, Texas, facility, where it works with over 1,600 suppliers to add every small component to the aircraft before it ever leaves the facility. These include Pratt & Whitney, which builds the powerful F135 engine capable of producing over 40,000 lbs. of thrust.

Other contractors involved include Collins Elbit Vision Systems, which produces the F-35 Helmet Mounted Display System, which runs the government $400,000 apiece. The facility at Fort Worth assembles all the components into a single platform that is arguably the most complex stealth fighter ever put into service, and Lockheed recently secured an order from the Pentagon for an additional 850 F-35s.