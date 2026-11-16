Are Carbide Chainsaw Chains Worth Paying Extra For?

Whether you regularly use a chainsaw on the job or at home, you may eventually need to replace the chain. This could be a fairly inexpensive purchase, depending on what you buy, as some standard models can range from under $20 up to $30 or more. Carbide chainsaw chains can start under $20 as well, but can go into the hundreds, or even thousands for bulk reels, depending on the model.

Carbide chains have cutting teeth with tips made from tungsten carbide, a compound of tungsten and carbon. By combining with carbon, the tungsten becomes nearly as hard as a diamond, and the compound's melting point is a whopping 5,198 degrees Fahrenheit. Along with the ability to stay sharper longer, carbide chains are an ideal option for cutting tree roots, hardwood, and dirty wood. So if you're tackling demanding tasks and need a durable solution that can handle the pressure, a carbide chain may be the right one for you.

However, if you're only occasionally using a chainsaw on your property, a standard model could be the right choice. Made from hardened steel, a conventional chain can handle everyday tasks like cutting clean firewood. These chains can keep an edge relatively well, and though they might need more sharpening as part of their regular maintenance than a carbide model, standard chains are still a good option. In the end, it's about deciding if what you need the chain for is worth the money you'll spend to get it.