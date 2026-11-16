3 Boat Brands Owned By Polaris
If you love spending time out on the open water, you may already captain your own vessel. Perhaps you're just starting out on your boating journey, nervous about launching your Bayliner for the first time. Or maybe you spend your weekends fishing off a friend's Grady-White. Boating is big business in the U.S. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, the industry's annual economic impact is $230 billion, and it supports more than 812,000 jobs.
America is home to about 342 million people, and 85 million of us go boating every year. There are about 16 million recreational boats in use on our waterways, many of those in Florida and on the Great Lakes. In a deviation from what has become the norm, about 95% of the boats sold in the U.S. are actually made here. There are thousands of manufacturers, big and small, but only three are owned by Polaris.
Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris pioneered the snowmobile. The company added all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, in the mid-1980s, and today it also offers on-road adventuring options, a line of commercial products, government and defense vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats. Did you know your favorite winter ride also rules the water?
Bennington
Bennington makes luxury pontoon boats. These types of boats feature a wide deck built on top of hollow metal tubes that keep the vessel afloat. They offer a roomier design than boats with V-shaped hulls, and they typically feel very stable on the water. They are a great option for fishermen, but they also have plenty of room for your friends and family, from pleasure cruising to tubing and swimming.
When they go with Bennington, buyers have their choice of length, layout, and premium options. The entry-level Versatile Luxury line includes the S-ONE, with a starting price of $34,326 and lengths from 16 feet to 22 feet. The best-selling brand is known for its high quality, with strong aluminum frames and luxury finishes. Owners also appreciate the smooth, quiet ride.
Additional offerings include the Upgraded Luxury line, the Premium Luxury line, the Ultimate Luxury line, and the top-tier Pinnacle of Luxury. Prices in these lines range from about $91,200 to $188,100. Bennington offers a host of warranties, including a limited lifetime structural warranty, a limited lifetime deck warranty, a limited 10-year electronic warranty, and a 10-year bow-to-stern warranty. These warranties are transferable through Bennington dealers, but buyers looking at used models should be aware that the warranty period begins on the original owner's purchase date.
Hurricane
Named after the powerful tropical cyclones, Hurricane makes deck boats, which offer plenty of room for both passengers and gear. They have a wide, flared bow and a hull that is made for more seating and deck space than you get with other types of boat designs. The interior can be customized for fishing, lounging, water sports, and more.
Hurricane's lineup includes four models of deck boats and three yacht-certified options. Yacht-certified boats are at least 26 feet long and meet several other criteria, including safety standards and inspections. Hurricane's most affordable deck boat is the FunDeck, which starts at $27,926. It has what the manufacturer calls a "pontoon-inspired layout" and can hold up to 15 people. Buyers can also choose the SunDeck Sport, the SunDeck, or the Center Console model, the most expensive deck boat at $72,848.
The yacht-certified options include the high-end SunDeck 3200, which costs $388,189 and is Hurricane's most expensive offering at the time of writing. This boat is made for entertaining and has an onboard grill station, a swim platform, a JL Audio sound system, and a power shade to keep boaters cool on hot days. The cabin has a refrigerator, microwave, and a 32-inch TV. If the SunDeck 3200 is a bit out of reach, Hurricane also offers the SunDeck 2690 for $125,384 and the SunDeck 2600 for $124,051. Both are spacious boats with swim platforms and premium options.
Godfrey
Godfrey has 60 years of experience making pontoon boats, and the company is responsible for the world's first aluminum pontoon. The boat manufacturer offers seven different lines of pontoon and tritoon boats made for watersports, entertaining, fishing, and cruising.
The Mighty G Series is Godfrey's entry-level option and includes the Mighty G Cruise for $23,596 and the Mighty G Fishing for $25,060. Both are 15 feet long and have a capacity of six passengers. They are easy to handle, especially if you're new to boating. At the other end of the spectrum is the top-of-the-line XP Series, which Godfrey advertises as providing speed, luxury, and advanced tech. There are two 26-foot models in this line. Each starts at over $250,000 and has a capacity of at least nine.
The luxurious Sanpan Series features tritoon boats, which are pontoons with three tubes instead of two. The Sanpan Lounge has a fiberglass exterior and offers several layouts with comfortable seating for up to 13 people. Features include onboard wireless charging, heated and cooled cupholders, and exterior aft-mounted speakers. Prices start above $150,000. If you're all about speed, the Monaco Series is more affordable and is performance-focused. If you'd rather own a one-of-a-kind Godfrey model, the company has an option to 3D-build and price your dream boat. While the boats are built on one of Godfrey's existing platforms and thus not truly custom, buyers can select their preferred layout, engine, color, and more.