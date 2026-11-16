3 Boat Brands Owned By Polaris

If you love spending time out on the open water, you may already captain your own vessel. Perhaps you're just starting out on your boating journey, nervous about launching your Bayliner for the first time. Or maybe you spend your weekends fishing off a friend's Grady-White. Boating is big business in the U.S. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, the industry's annual economic impact is $230 billion, and it supports more than 812,000 jobs.

America is home to about 342 million people, and 85 million of us go boating every year. There are about 16 million recreational boats in use on our waterways, many of those in Florida and on the Great Lakes. In a deviation from what has become the norm, about 95% of the boats sold in the U.S. are actually made here. There are thousands of manufacturers, big and small, but only three are owned by Polaris.

Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris pioneered the snowmobile. The company added all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, in the mid-1980s, and today it also offers on-road adventuring options, a line of commercial products, government and defense vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats. Did you know your favorite winter ride also rules the water?