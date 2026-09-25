What Does 'Yacht Certified' Mean On A Boat?

The Yacht Certification program was originally started back in 2000 by the NMMA as a means of improving recreational boat quality. Hard requirements on the standards of boat construction are put forth by the United States Congress and enforced by the U.S. Coast Guard, but the boating industry is responsible for its own business beyond that. Thus, the Yacht Certification program was created to encourage all marine manufacturers to strive for something better than the bare minimum.

A boat manufacturer could sell its vessels in the United States without having them be Yacht Certified so long as they met the standards enforced by the Coast Guard. However, the standards required for Yacht Certification are much higher than the minimum standards, which means that if you, as a consumer, purchase a Yacht Certified vessel, it's safe to assume you'll be getting a vessel of higher, more reliable quality.

As for how a vessel gets Yacht Certified, that's largely dependent on the manufacturer. The manufacturer needs to be registered with the NMMA and meet all requirements in both the manufacturing and construction process to receive certification. Any brands that meet these standards are cataloged for a model year in the NMMA's list of certified boat and yacht manufacturers, at least until going through the next year's annual inspection.