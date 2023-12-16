6 Of The Largest Yachts Ever Built
While gigantic and opulent aren't necessarily requirements for a naval vessel to be considered a yacht, the mere mention of a yacht is synonymous with both qualities. If someone tells all of their friends and associates that they own a yacht, it's probably going to be the largest and ritziest vehicle in their possession.
Even among yachts, though, there are some vessels out in the massive seas of the Earth that absolutely dwarf any ordinary country club yacht in terms of sheer size, weight, and carrying capacity. These vessels are owned by some of the wealthiest, most powerful individuals in the world, created to order by the most prominent and well-respected manufacturers just for them. When you set foot on one of these yachts, you're not just on a boat but standing on an entire floating mansion. Make sure you wipe your feet because you definitely can't afford the floor-cleaning price.
Dilbar
The Dilbar was manufactured by German builder Lürssen back in 2015 as part of a secret project known as "Project Omar." This vessel was constructed for and owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, though due to sanctions imposed during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the vessel was seized by German port authorities in 2022. The vessel still remains in German custody at the time of writing.
For an initial price tag of approximately $600 million, the Dilbar measures 156 meters in length, or 511 feet, making it the sixth longest yacht in the world. That comes with a gross tonnage of 15,917, making it a contender for the largest yacht based on sheer volume. A good amount of that substantial size is taken up by the world's largest yacht swimming pool, measuring in at 180 cubic meters. It also features a pair of bow and aft helipads, as well as a 30,000kw diesel-electric power plant.
Blue
Project Blue, or just Blue for short, was manufactured by German builder Lürssen and launched in 2022. The vessel was designed by famous yacht designer Terence Disdale, who has won awards around the world for his opulent yacht interiors and striking exteriors. The vessel was created for billionaire and Emirati politician Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for an estimated price tag of over $600 million. If the yacht was constructed for any particular occasion, that occasion has not been revealed.
The Blue measures in at 160 meters, or 524 feet, with a total volume of 15,320 tons. While official blueprints and documentation of the Blue have not been publicly divulged, yacht experts estimate its passenger capacity to be around 48 guests, plus a full crew of 80. The Blue is equipped with high-performance MTU engines, providing a smooth cruising speed of 16 knots and a top speed of 20 knots.
Dubai
The Dubai was launched after over 10 years in the bay in 2006. The vessel was initially assembled at the behest of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei in a joint effort between Blohm + Voss and Lürssen under the name Project Platinum. However, in 2001, the project was bought out by Platinum Yachts FZCO on order of the then and current ruler of Dubai, Sheik Mohammed Rashid al-Maktoum, who renamed the project after his own emirate and had it finished up. The Dubai remains in Sheik al-Maktoum's possession to this day, where it docks appropriately in Dubai.
The Dubai measures 162 meters long, or about 531 feet, with a gross tonnage of 13,470. This opulent vessel can accommodate about 72 guests, as well as comfortably house a crew of 115 in its 58 crew cabins. The inside of the Dubai is decorated like a stately manor, with the centerpiece being a beautiful circular glass-step staircase lit in a variety of changing colors. With a quartet of MTU diesel engines, this vessel can travel 8,500 miles at an impressive 25 knots, 26 if you really open it up.
Eclipse
Launched in 2010 by German manufacturer Blohm + Voss, the Eclipse currently maintains the honor of being the third-largest yacht in the entire world. The Eclipse is owned by Russian oligarch and billionaire Roman Abramovich. However, since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Abramovich has moved the Eclipse to various ports around the world in order to keep it from being seized due to sanctions.
The Eclipse measures in at 162.5 meters in length, roughly 533 feet, with a gross tonnage of 13,564. The vessel's main deck features a modular 52-foot-long swimming pool, which can be adjusted in length to fit the needs and number of passengers. The pool can also be completely covered with a blue granite floor cover to become a dance floor. Perhaps the most notable feature of the Eclipse, though, is its built-in self-defense systems, including a missile-detection system and missile launchers of its own.
Fulk Al Salamah
Originally announced in 2014 as "Project Saffron," the Fulk Al Salamah was launched in 2016 by Italian manufacturer Mariotti. The vessel is the property of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, ruler of Oman, and is a part of the Oman Royal Yacht Squadron. The Fulk Al Salamah is used primarily as a "Royal Support Vessel," which means it travels around the world with the express purpose of fostering good relationships between the Sultan and other friendly countries. It also serves as a direct support to the head of the fleet, the Al Said.
The Fulk Al Salamah is currently the second largest yacht in the world, measuring 164 meters, or about 538 feet, with a gross tonnage of 20,361. Fittingly for a globe-trotting party ship, the Fulk Al Salamah comfortably houses 40 guests in lavish cabins alongside a full crew of 100. The highlight of the interior is a living museum of art, artifacts, and photos, all from Oman, intended to give passengers a glimpse into the Omani heritage and lifestyle.
Azzam
Constructed by Lürssen and launched in 2013, the Azzam is not only the largest yacht that the manufacturer has ever made but also the current record holder for the largest yacht in the entire world. The Azzam was originally commissioned for the previous Emir of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. However, after the Sheikh's passing, the vessel entered the ownership of Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who serves as both the current Emir of Abu Dhabi and the President of the United Arab Emirates.
The Azzam's record-setting body measures in at a mighty 180 meters in length, or about 590 feet, with a gross tonnage of 13,136. With a combination of two gas turbines and two diesel engines, the Azzam can carve through the waves at 30 knots. The vessel can carry around 36 guests alongside a crew of 60. Since it's primarily the President's yacht, it is designed to offer unparalleled safety: the walls of the vessel's master suite are completely bulletproof and equipped with a state-of-the-art missile defense system.