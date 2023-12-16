6 Of The Largest Yachts Ever Built

While gigantic and opulent aren't necessarily requirements for a naval vessel to be considered a yacht, the mere mention of a yacht is synonymous with both qualities. If someone tells all of their friends and associates that they own a yacht, it's probably going to be the largest and ritziest vehicle in their possession.

Even among yachts, though, there are some vessels out in the massive seas of the Earth that absolutely dwarf any ordinary country club yacht in terms of sheer size, weight, and carrying capacity. These vessels are owned by some of the wealthiest, most powerful individuals in the world, created to order by the most prominent and well-respected manufacturers just for them. When you set foot on one of these yachts, you're not just on a boat but standing on an entire floating mansion. Make sure you wipe your feet because you definitely can't afford the floor-cleaning price.