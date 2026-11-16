Should Homeowners Still Invest In Home Solar Power Now That The Tax Credit Is Gone?
Investing in a home solar array became less attractive when the federal tax credit on energy-efficient installations ended in 2025. Even as panel production prices (for all different types of consumer solar panels) have continued to fall, the average quote for even a modest build in the United States can push above $20,000. As the leading state in solar projects, California has been at the brunt of a further decrease in returns as the Net Energy Metering 3.0 scheme in 2023 reduced prices for midday solar generation in the hopes of getting more residential battery projects into gear to supply the evening peak hours.
A new wave of tariffs coming into effect in December will establish high floor prices on a key solar panel component, potentially pushing the breakeven period of a solar-only installation right up to if not past its typical useful life. As states have migrated their solar-based credit and rebate programs towards battery generation events, you're probably better off going with a solar and battery project for your home than a pure solar one.
Tariffs change the solar formula in 2027
Solar marketplace research firm EnergySage currently estimates project breakeven points running between 8 years in a state like California to 24 years in Alabama for an average-size build respective to each state. Many states fall within the 10- to 15-year timeframe, including Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Keep in mind that these panels have an expected lifespan of anywhere between 20 and 35 years, depending on how new the installation is. These calculations do not include any applicable solar installation incentives, such as they are available from states.
Expect to wait longer for your payback if you're installing after December 4 as a wave of so-called Section 232 tariffs (which have also been used against steel and other metals used in home improvement tools from the likes of DeWalt and Craftsman) issued in August concerning polysilicon, a key component of photovoltaic panels, comes into effect. Imports of finished solar modules will be subject to a minimum sale price of 38 cents per watt plus a value-added tax of up to 15%.
Disregarding the VAT, this represents a 20% to 50% increase from today's prices at common sources. Installers could decide to cut their non-fungible overhead — elements including labor, marketing, and margin that make up nearly half of the bill, according to EnergySage — to pass on a lower increase, at least initially. Still, even a single-digit percentage premium could mean an extra $1,000 or $2,000 to your bill.
Solar batteries are where the money is
Many states and utilities now offer installation and generation incentives for residential stored power projects. For example, energy providers in Massachusetts offer up to $1,375 a year for up to 60 summertime activations at 5kW output. In neighboring Rhode Island, the state will rebate builds at $250 per kilowatt-hour ($500 for property owners with eligible incomes) for the first 25kW of capacity and $175/kWh for further capacity on larger plots up to 250kW.
Tesla's Powerwall series of batteries are a go-to choice (though not the only one) for many proprietors and can make sense as part of an integrated setup with a smaller solar array for about the same price as going solar-only. You'll want to evaluate your own usage, brush up on incentive programs available to you, and then match those specs to products on the market to maximize your potential returns. This is all on top of the extra breathing room and peace of mind you get if and when a grid outage occurs — keeping the fridge running means you can tack on a trip's worth of groceries to your overall savings.