Should Homeowners Still Invest In Home Solar Power Now That The Tax Credit Is Gone?

Solar marketplace research firm EnergySage currently estimates project breakeven points running between 8 years in a state like California to 24 years in Alabama for an average-size build respective to each state. Many states fall within the 10- to 15-year timeframe, including Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Keep in mind that these panels have an expected lifespan of anywhere between 20 and 35 years, depending on how new the installation is. These calculations do not include any applicable solar installation incentives, such as they are available from states.

Expect to wait longer for your payback if you're installing after December 4 as a wave of so-called Section 232 tariffs (which have also been used against steel and other metals used in home improvement tools from the likes of DeWalt and Craftsman) issued in August concerning polysilicon, a key component of photovoltaic panels, comes into effect. Imports of finished solar modules will be subject to a minimum sale price of 38 cents per watt plus a value-added tax of up to 15%.

Disregarding the VAT, this represents a 20% to 50% increase from today's prices at common sources. Installers could decide to cut their non-fungible overhead — elements including labor, marketing, and margin that make up nearly half of the bill, according to EnergySage — to pass on a lower increase, at least initially. Still, even a single-digit percentage premium could mean an extra $1,000 or $2,000 to your bill.