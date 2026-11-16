Can You Use Mulching Blades Without A Mulching Kit?

Mulching your garden or lawn in spring, when the sunshine comes out or falls before the ground freezes over, is the best way to keep your lawn healthy. Fortunately, you may not need a specialized mulching mower, nor mulch by hand. Rather, there are different types of lawn mower blades you can install on your regular machine, with some specifically made for mulching. Now, the regular mulching kit comes with a blade, the so-called mulch plug that blocks the mower's discharge chute, and a baffle that traps grass pieces. Do you need the latter equipment, and can you use mulching blades without the full kit?

Well, plenty of people online have tried it. Though the results are all over the place, according to multiple threads, the simple answer is yes, you can technically get by without a full kit. One user did so for years, running mulching blades without the extra parts. In their experience, the mower did successfully munch, but they also reported that once they installed the baffle and the plug, they'll never go back to just blades. One person reports that the blades alone don't create enough lift, which can be problematic if you're cutting wet grass, as they described the clippings turning into mush. They also added that the lack of a baffle results in excess grass buildup under the mower's deck.

In other words, feel free to rely on just the mulching blades in a pinch. However, it doesn't hurt to go all in in the future. Considering you can get the full package for as little as $40 (or less), it doesn't make sense to struggle needlessly.