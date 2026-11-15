Who Makes NASA's Rockets, And Where Are They Built?

For most of the history of humanity's operations in space, government agencies have taken on the brunt of operations. However, NASA gets help from outside manufacturers to build its rockets, working with partners such as Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, Boeing, and Airbus Defense.

For example, several hardware components of NASA's Space Launch System (SLS), one of the most powerful rockets ever made that is scheduled to take people to the moon as part of the Artemis program, were built by Northrop Grumman in Utah before being transported to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Meanwhile, NASA's Michoud Facility in New Orleans — which has operated as "America's Rocket Factory" for over 50 years and seen its work launched from NASA sites in Florida and California — produces the main core stage, which was designed and led by The Boeing Company.

Once completed, it's then transported to Kennedy Space Center. After all of the components arrive at their destination in Florida, they're assembled vertically in NASA's humongous Vehicle Assembly Building. When everything is put together, it's ready for the launchpad.