Why The US Launches Spaceships From Both Florida And California

For decades, space travel has endured as one of humanity's most remarkable achievements. To launch a shuttle, be it full of human beings or without life of any kind, into space for observation, exploration, or any other purpose, is a concept only dreamed of throughout most of history. Of course, even after years of advancement, there's more to going to space than just constructing a rocket and taking off. NASA has explained the importance of considering the launch window, and spaceships don't take off from just anywhere. In the United States, a couple locations have primarily been chosen for this task.

Currently, both Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California are NASA's main launch locations, but why? As it turns out, these spots have been chosen for specific launches based on the destination of the shuttle going up. Cape Canaveral is ideal for launches seeking to make an equatorial orbit, since Florida is close to the equator. If the planned orbit is supposed to move from west to east, Cape Canaveral is the place as well. As for Vandenberg, it's good for north to south and those where the orbit is intended for somewhere in the polar regions.

Thanks to their mission-specific accommodations, Florida and California have become the most ideal places for space ship launches in the US. With that said, they're not the only locations to host NASA lift-offs.