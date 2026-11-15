Should You Soak A New Chainsaw Chain In Oil Before Using It?

Quick pop quiz: What happens to metal once it gets warm? It expands. A chainsaw chain has a bunch of pivot points, so the first time you fire up the chainsaw, even if you tension the chain correctly, the heat generated will make it slack again. Thus, you'll need to break in the new chain first. Fortunately, that's relatively easy, albeit a little annoying.

Tension the chain once and then run the tool until it's warm enough. Power off the chainsaw, allow the chain to cool, and readjust the tension to eliminate the slack. Underwhelming as it may be, the new chain still won't be ready for heavier work, which is why it's best to then use the chainsaw for about half an hour just cutting smaller branches. Once the saw finally starts working the way you remember, the whole world (or at least a tree or two) will be your oyster, and you can cut to your heart's content.

In the future, try to incorporate chainsaw maintenance tips and tricks into your routine. Everything matters with this tool. Despite the chain being relatively cheap to purchase, the costs will add up quickly if you start ignoring regular TLC, and you'll burn through chains as if they owe you money. So, clean your tools before and after use, store them correctly, lubricate them frequently, and they will work more reliably and cost less to own.