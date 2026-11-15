How Long It Took To Cross The Atlantic By Ocean Liner In The 1950s Vs. Today

It's almost baffling that the fastest Atlantic crossing by an ocean liner was achieved nearly 75 years ago and hasn't been beaten since. The SS United States, set to be sunk off the coast of Florida soon, set the record by crossing from New York to England in just 3 days, 10 hours, and 40 minutes. It did so in July 1952, as part of its maiden voyage. During that era, the typical express liner voyage took around five days.

Today, ocean liners are largely a thing of the past. In fact, there's only one that still runs through roughly the same route — the Queen Mary 2, operated by Cunard Line. However, it usually takes seven days to complete it. Cunard's itinerary for a December 2027 westbound sailing says the ship starts in Southampton, takes six days at sea, and concludes in New York on Day 8.

It's a fair comparison, too. The Queen Mary 2 is the only liner still running a scheduled liner crossing like the express liners of the 1950s. Even so, it takes two days longer than the average trip of decades ago and nearly twice as long as the super-speedy SS United States.

And it's not just ocean liners that are taking longer, since regular cruise ships are slower, too. Royal Caribbean, a cruise company, says that its ships average 18 to 20 knots. At that speed, covering the same 2,949-nautical-mile route non-stop would take roughly six to seven days. However, the actual voyages are slower since these ships tend to spend time at port stops such as the Azores and Bermuda. As an example, Celebrity Cruises says its ships take 11 to 16 nights to cross the Atlantic.