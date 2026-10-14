The SS United States Sets A Date For Its Final Mission At Sea

While the ocean liner SS United States has a long and illustrious history dating back to the early 1950s, the last couple of years have been especially interesting as it prepares for its final resting place. On the bright side, that won't be a scrapyard, but it won't be a floating museum either. Instead, the historic ship will be sunk off Florida's Gulf Coast, where it will become an artificial reef.

For about a year and a half, the SS United States has been in Mobile, Alabama, undergoing preparations for its new life as a home for marine life and an underwater tourist attraction. Now, the ship has a scheduled window for its final, one-way voyage. The exact day and time are still to be confirmed, but the ship is scheduled to depart Mobile during the second week of November, 2026.

As you might expect for such a storied ship, the SS United States won't be leaving port quietly this November. Okaloosa County, Florida, which owns the ship, plans to keep the public informed about the specifics of the ship's final deployment, which will surely draw a large crowd of onlookers excited to see the historic ship above water for the final time — and to see the moment it's sunk.