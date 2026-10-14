The SS United States Sets A Date For Its Final Mission At Sea
While the ocean liner SS United States has a long and illustrious history dating back to the early 1950s, the last couple of years have been especially interesting as it prepares for its final resting place. On the bright side, that won't be a scrapyard, but it won't be a floating museum either. Instead, the historic ship will be sunk off Florida's Gulf Coast, where it will become an artificial reef.
For about a year and a half, the SS United States has been in Mobile, Alabama, undergoing preparations for its new life as a home for marine life and an underwater tourist attraction. Now, the ship has a scheduled window for its final, one-way voyage. The exact day and time are still to be confirmed, but the ship is scheduled to depart Mobile during the second week of November, 2026.
As you might expect for such a storied ship, the SS United States won't be leaving port quietly this November. Okaloosa County, Florida, which owns the ship, plans to keep the public informed about the specifics of the ship's final deployment, which will surely draw a large crowd of onlookers excited to see the historic ship above water for the final time — and to see the moment it's sunk.
One last voyage
The SS United States left service in 1969 and, after changing hands several times, has been docked in Philadelphia since 1996. The legendary ocean liner was moved to Mobile, Alabama, in March 2025, when crews began work readying the ship for its new life as an underwater reef. This involved the removal of its 120 fuel tanks, all windows and glass, paint, and other potentially hazardous materials. The ship's massive smokestacks were also removed, but they'll be preserved and displayed at a planned future museum in Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida — not far from where the ship will be sunk.
When November arrives, the SS United States will be towed out of Mobile for its last ride above the waves, before being sunk at its new home 22 miles offshore. The exact date and time of the deployment will depend on weather conditions, which can't yet be predicted this far out. The journey could be delayed if severe weather were to hit the Gulf Coast that week. The announcement itself is a great example of what can happen, as the press release went out just as Hurricane Isaias made landfall.
Not the end of the ship's story
According to Okaloosa County, the 990-foot SS United States will become the world's largest artificial reef once it's underwater. But while the United States will likely become one of the most historically notable artificial reefs ever, it's not the only high-profile vessel to be turned into a reef. Back in 2006, the retired aircraft carrier USS Oriskany was sunk in the waters of Pensacola, not too far from where the United States will be laid to rest. Together, these historic ships will add to the region's already massive number of artificial reefs.
While it may not be the fully restored ocean liner some had been hoping, the SS United States will still be accessible to the public. That is, provided they have the diving gear and skills needed to visit the ship at its new home 180 feet below the surface.
It will certainly be a little bittersweet seeing this once-beautiful, record-breaking ocean liner being towed out to sea for the final time, and the event is sure to draw a lot of spectators to the Gulf. For those who can't be there, the occasion will also be livestreamed worldwide, with aerial and underwater footage of the ship's tow-out and eventual sinking.