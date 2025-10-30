This Legendary Cold War Ship Is About To Become The World's Biggest Reef - And You Can Watch It Sink Live
After a vessel has served its purpose, it presents something of a problem. What do you do with a massive machine that weighs thousands of tons? Fortunately, there are several options depending on the type of ship. Some could be converted into a museum, like some aircraft carriers. It's also possible to scrap a vessel, reclaiming its steel. One of the most impactful things that can be done with an old ship, however, is to sink it and let the ocean claim it for its own.
When this happens, the vessel establishes itself as an artificial reef, attracting sea life of all kinds to make a home there. Once established, divers can also enjoy the sights of these artificial reefs, so even a sunken ship serves a purpose. The SS United States is a storied vessel from the Cold War-era that has been awaiting its fate for quite some time. It's finally going to be sunk to create what will become the largest artificial reef to date. Best of all, you can watch it go down.
As of writing, the date hadn't been announced, but the entity that owns the ship, Okaloosa County, Florida, is working with two firms to provide comprehensive video documentation of the ship's final moments. These will include both onboard and aerial drone footage, underwater footage of the vessel placed into its new home on the ocean floor, and a professional documentary of the event. Once the date is announced, those interested can watch it all on a live stream.
How the SS United States will be deliberately sunk
The SS United States served as an ocean liner beginning in 1952. It continued operating in that capacity for various firms before being transferred to the SS United States Conservancy. Okaloosa County acquired the vessel in 2024 and is set to sink the ship about 20 miles south of Destin, Florida, where it will become home to countless aquatic organisms. Although it's estimated to be sunk at some point in late 2025, sinking a ship safely for use as an artificial reef is a long and complicated process.
They don't simply shoot holes into the bottom and let the ship go down. Inspections and modifications are first required. Contractors have already begun the process of transforming the ship into a useful reef, which usually does involve drilling holes into the hull so it will land upright once it sinks.
Meanwhile, the ship's smokestacks and other iconic features are being preserved for use in the SS United States Museum and Visitor's Experience. While fish, sea turtles, and other sea creatures will get to visit the bulk of the ship underwater, humans can also learn all about it while staying dry. Okaloosa County plans to reveal the sinking date closer to the actual event for operational and safety reasons. Once it happens, the SS United States will join similar wrecks like the USS Oriskany, which was turned into an artificial reef in 2006.