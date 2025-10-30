This Legendary Cold War Ship Is About To Become The World's Biggest Reef - And You Can Watch It Sink Live

After a vessel has served its purpose, it presents something of a problem. What do you do with a massive machine that weighs thousands of tons? Fortunately, there are several options depending on the type of ship. Some could be converted into a museum, like some aircraft carriers. It's also possible to scrap a vessel, reclaiming its steel. One of the most impactful things that can be done with an old ship, however, is to sink it and let the ocean claim it for its own.

When this happens, the vessel establishes itself as an artificial reef, attracting sea life of all kinds to make a home there. Once established, divers can also enjoy the sights of these artificial reefs, so even a sunken ship serves a purpose. The SS United States is a storied vessel from the Cold War-era that has been awaiting its fate for quite some time. It's finally going to be sunk to create what will become the largest artificial reef to date. Best of all, you can watch it go down.

As of writing, the date hadn't been announced, but the entity that owns the ship, Okaloosa County, Florida, is working with two firms to provide comprehensive video documentation of the ship's final moments. These will include both onboard and aerial drone footage, underwater footage of the vessel placed into its new home on the ocean floor, and a professional documentary of the event. Once the date is announced, those interested can watch it all on a live stream.