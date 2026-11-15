This '90s Truck Needed More Power, So They Stuck A Diesel Engine In The Trailer

Diesel engines have a number of pros and cons, but they can be a powerful source of extra vehicular oomph, particularly for industrial applications. A diesel engine in a trailer may sound like a bizarre fit, but in New Zealand's Kaingaroa State Forest back in the '90s, it was the defining feature of the Pacific P510 logging truck.

Commissioned by the Magee family and driven almost exclusively by Lance Magee, it operated out of Murupara under its Marathon Truck and Trailer banner. Caterpillar, a storied truck engine manufacturer, supplied the diesel in the rig, a 3406B ATAAC engine. Its lead trailer, meanwhile, added another Caterpillar, specifically a 3406A. Together, the two engines produced a massive 900 horsepower, with the trailer's engine packing muscle farther back in the logging train.

Both engines were turbocharged, 14.6-liter inline-sixes, each connected to its own Allison automatic transmission. The additional engine sat between the lead trailer's axles, giving it its own, independent propulsion.