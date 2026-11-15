How A Lawn Mower Mulching Plug Might Save You Valuable Time This Fall
As fall turns to winter, some homeowners are transitioning from just cutting the grass to mulching the yard. While you can use a mulching lawn mower to do this work, you could also do it with a standard lawn mower, provided you have the right setup. That setup can include a mulching plug, which could save you some time in the long run.
A mulching plug, depending on its design, can be a cover that attaches to your mower's grass chute. The cover keeps the grass clippings from shooting out of the mower and spreading over the yard. Instead, the clippings stay under the mower, where they're repeatedly cut into smaller pieces. Of course, if you're cutting leaves instead of raking them, they will also become part of the mulch you're making. This way, you can get your mulching done as you mow versus having to do it after the fact.
You can add a mulching plug to many push mowers and riding mowers, and you have options when it comes to style, as designs can vary. For example, if you're working with a riding mower, you could choose a mulching plug that connects under the deck around the blade or on the rear chute. Additionally, you can search for a plug that's made specifically for your mower brand, like John Deere or Craftsman. You can also shop for third-party options that fit your mower as well.
What to know when mulching your yard
Toro recommends regularly cleaning the mulching plug to prevent buildup that could affect overall performance. But before you remove the plug, be sure your lawn mower is turned off, the blades have stopped moving, and the spark plug wire is disconnected. It's also a good idea to refer to your owner's manuals for maintenance guidelines specific to your mulching plug and lawn mower.
Using a mulching plug on your mower, especially if you're cutting leaves, can have a lasting positive impact on your yard. That's because the mulch you're leaving behind is actually helping to build a safe and productive environment for birds, insects, and other animals. Mulching leaves also enriches the ground and can improve the health of your grass over time. It can even reduce the number of weeds that may pop up later on.
However, there are some things you should know about mulching before you decide to do it. First, you shouldn't mulch when the ground is wet, as it could result in a mess of clumped grass wherever you mow. This could affect your yard's appearance while also preventing the grass from getting the oxygen and sunshine it needs. If the grass you're mulching is too tall, that can also be a problem, as it can create a matted layer that just sits on top of your lawn. Additionally, if your yard is already unhealthy with diseased areas, then mulching those spots means you could be expanding the problem.