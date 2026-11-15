How A Lawn Mower Mulching Plug Might Save You Valuable Time This Fall

As fall turns to winter, some homeowners are transitioning from just cutting the grass to mulching the yard. While you can use a mulching lawn mower to do this work, you could also do it with a standard lawn mower, provided you have the right setup. That setup can include a mulching plug, which could save you some time in the long run.

A mulching plug, depending on its design, can be a cover that attaches to your mower's grass chute. The cover keeps the grass clippings from shooting out of the mower and spreading over the yard. Instead, the clippings stay under the mower, where they're repeatedly cut into smaller pieces. Of course, if you're cutting leaves instead of raking them, they will also become part of the mulch you're making. This way, you can get your mulching done as you mow versus having to do it after the fact.

You can add a mulching plug to many push mowers and riding mowers, and you have options when it comes to style, as designs can vary. For example, if you're working with a riding mower, you could choose a mulching plug that connects under the deck around the blade or on the rear chute. Additionally, you can search for a plug that's made specifically for your mower brand, like John Deere or Craftsman. You can also shop for third-party options that fit your mower as well.