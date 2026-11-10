Android Auto Just Changed Its Minimum Requirements, And These Older Phones Are Losing Support

If you have been using your old Android smartphone with Android Auto in your car, now would be a good time to check what version of Android that phone is on. Google recently updated the support page for Android Auto. The very first section, called "What you need," is where Google now explicitly states that Android Auto would only work on smartphones that run Android 11.0 or higher. If your smartphone runs an older Android version — Android 10 or lower — chances are, Android Auto might completely stop working or begin showing issues.

While this isn't an ideal situation — especially for people hanging onto their old Android phones — Google's announcement didn't exactly come as a surprise. Exactly a year ago — in November 2025 — Google ended support for Android 8. This time around, both Android 9 and 10 have been removed from the list, marking the end of the road for devices based on these Android versions as secondary Android Auto helpers. The updated minimum system requirements are applicable for both wired as well as wireless Android Auto.

With Google officially giving the boot to anything older than Android 11, users are left with no option but to try and update the old device to a newer version of the OS. On old phones, this may no longer be officially possible, given that many of them are no longer eligible for Android version updates. That leaves users in a unique predicament wherein they may either have to rely on unofficial builds (not recommended) or just buy a newer phone that runs a supported Android version.