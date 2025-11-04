Soon, Some Android Phones Won't Be Able To Use Android Auto Anymore - Here's Why

In the auto industry, much like in the tech sector, it's always out with the old and in with the new. Considering how fast new releases come about, it's inevitable that dated tech falls off the radar so quickly. Speaking of tech that's heading to obsolescence, Google appears to be in the final process of terminating Android Auto support for devices running software versions older than Android 9.0 (Pie). So, if you are still rocking a smartphone powered by Android 8.0 (Oreo), which came out in 2017, you'll be unable to use Android Auto after the latest app update.

The plan to end support for Android 8.0 and 8.1 has actually been a long time coming. After raising the requirement to Android 8.0 for Android Auto in 2022, the Mountain View, California giant decided to raise it again to Android 9.0 in July 2024. However, the implementation of such a change was somewhat delayed, allowing Android Auto users to still pair and receive updates on their Android 8.0 devices. With the latest Android Auto 15.5 beta, released in October 2025, the new minimum software requirement has been enforced. The update strictly lists Android 9.0 as the required minimum version for the driving companion app.